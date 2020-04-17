Eddie Hearn planning ‘unique’ six-week boxing schedule once lockdown is lifted

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Hearn is planning a jam-packed six-week boxing schedule behind closed doors when he is given the all clear from the authorities to resume the sport

Eddie Hearn is planning a six-week boxing bonanza behind closed doors to get the sport up and running when it is given the green light to return.

Rival promoter Frank Warren is also understood to be putting his own plans in place to get his fighters back in action away from arena crowds.

The promoters are awaiting the all-clear from the British Boxing Board of Control that medical provisions can be put in place safely amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But Hearn is readying his plan for “four to six weeks” of boxing in what he has described as a “unique environment”.

That is expected to be a purpose-made facility rather than a TV studio which could see staff working within the environment for the six-week period to minimise the chances of positive COVID-19 tests.

“I feel that June is still in the balance but we are working towards boxing behind closed doors for the end of June or early July,” said the Matchroom Boxing boss.

“We have to be more careful than other sports such as darts or snooker is because of the medical requirements.

“We have to make sure it’s safe.

“We are in the process of building a unique environment for boxing to return.

“That will be our own environment that we will self create for a period of probably between four and six weeks. We will stage a number of shows.

“It’s definitely a unique project. There is a lot of work to be done and don’t want to give too much away to competitors.

“It will be a unique environment that will focus on the safety of the boxers, focus on delivering fights for the boxers and delivering unique TV content for our broadcasters.

“We don’t want to take any chances though.

“For the sake of a few months we are not going to put people at risk of contracting an illness which could potentially be fatal so we won’t do it unless it is safe.”

Hearn could announce his ambitious project as early as the first week in May depending on the Government’s stance on the pandemic.

There are no plans for Anthony Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev being part of it.

Nor other major postponed pay-per-view cards such as Derek Chisora’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk or Dillian Whyte’s showdown with Alexander Povetkin.

More likely candidates for behind-closed-doors shows would be Josh Kelly’s clash with David Avanesyan for the European welterweight belt and Terri Harper’s WBC super-featherweight title defence against Natasha Jonas.

Hearn is keen to avoid putting Joshua’s clash with Pulev, which was scheduled to be on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, behind-closed-doors but it could go abroad.

“Some countries will start operations before others,” added Hearn.

“In America some states will be safer to work in than others.

“AJ is quite adamant that this fight should take place in the UK but AJ also wants to fight.

“With regards to Saudi, I’m not sure we can say the Pulev fight can take place there but what we can say is that the Pulev fight could take place in an alternative country to the UK if the UK is not ready.

“I don’t want to do AJ behind closed doors but there will come a point where we can’t stall his career any further and if there comes a point where we have to do it behind closed doors then we will.”