Eddie Large dead: How did Eddie Large die? Cause of death

BELOVED comedian Eddie Large, who was one half of Britain’s favourite comedy duo Little and Large, has died. How did Eddie Large die?

Eddie Large leaves behind his second wife Patsy and his three children, Samantha, Alison and Ryan. He first found fame alongside Syd in a talent show named Opportunity Knocks, which they were crowned winners of in 1971. He had suffered roll ill health in recent years after having a heart transplant in 2003, which brought an end to Little and Large.

How did Eddie Large die? Eddie Large, whose real name was Edward McGinnis, died after contracting coronavirus in hospital. He died alone as strict restrictions encasing the coronavirus crisis means family and friends cannot visit him. Eddie’s son, Ryan McGinnis broke the sad news on Facebook, telling family and friends that his Scottish dad had passed away, aged 78. The post read: “It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announced that my dad, Edward McGinnis, passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight. “Dad fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day. “We will miss him terribly and we are so proud of everything he achieved in his career with Syd and know that he was much loved by the millions that watched them every week. “RIP Dad. We love you and miss you from all the family.”

After ending his Little and Large comedy act nearly 20 years ago, Eddie described the pain it caused him. He told the Mirror in 2017: “That phone call to Syd was the most painful I’ve ever had to make. “I was crying my eyes out because I knew I was putting him out of work. He had bills to pay. “I felt horrible, We weren’t just a double act. We were mates, right from the start.”

Even after they were forced to give up their comedy act and the life they so loved, the duo remained very close friends. Syd told the Mirror: “We were 14 years on television, but after that you start to come down. “You go to theatres and they’re half full and me and Eddie thought ‘Hello, this is it’. Every act has a shelf life. “We call each other up nearly every day now ‘cos we’re like two old fellas. It’s amazing. “We can’t not say we’ve had a great life and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“I liked doing the cruise ships at first, but I hated the travelling. It sounds glamorous, but it wasn’t in the end.” Eddie has since been working the after-dinner comedy circuit with occasional TV appearances. Tributes and heartfelt condolences have been pouring in since the news broke. Eddie’s football club, Manchester City, tweeted: “Everyone at Manchester City is sad to hear that lifelong City fan and celebrity Eddie Large has passed away aged 78.

“Our thoughts are with Eddie’s friend and family at this difficult time.” Comedian Jimmy Cricket also tweeted saying: “With a heavy heart I have just found out (through Eddie’s son Ryan), that his father Eddie Large has passed away. “I worked many times with him and his partner Sid, they were not only a great act, but such fun to be with! “Our thoughts and prayers goes to Patsy and Ryan and family xx.”

