Eddie Large dead: Little and Large comedian dies aged 78 after contracting coronavirus

He told fans the star had died after contracting the coronavirus in hospital, where he was suffering with heart failure. The post reads: “It is with great sadness that mum and I need to announce that my dad, Edward McGinnis, passed away in the early hours of this morning. “He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, while in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.” The comedian was best known for his comedic ways in the duo Little and Large with Syd Little, which they formed in 1963. Eddie Large dead: How did Eddie Large die? Cause of death

The pair’s long-running comedy sketch The Little and Large Show aired on BBC One in 1978 through to 1991. Eddie and Syd’s career took off after they won Opportunity Knocks in 1971. The comedian retired from his career on doctor’s orders after being told he could drop dead on stage due to heart problems. He was rushed to hospital in 2002, where his wife Patsy was told he may not survive.

A year later, the television star underwent a heart transplant. He told The Mirror back in 2017: “It feels like I’m insulting the donor’s family if I don’t look after myself. They gave me an incredible gift. I don’t want to let them down.” In the same interview, he recalled the moment he told his sidekick he couldn’t perform anymore. He added: “That phone call to Syd was the most painful I’ve ever had to make. Eamonn Holmes details ‘sadness’ at being away from Ruth Langsford [EXCLUSIVE]

“I was crying my eyes out because I knew I was putting him out of work. He had bills to pay. “I felt horrible. We weren’t just a double act. We were mates, right from the start.” Following the news of his death this morning, many fans flocked to social media to pay tribute. Piers Morgan shared a picture of the comedian alongside the family statement in view of his seven million Twitter followers.

He wrote: “Comedian Eddie Large has died from coronavirus, his family confirm. He had underlying heart problems. “What sad news – he & Syd Little were one of Britain’s most beloved comedy duos. RIP.” Matt Lucas tweeted: “Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. “So sad to hear of his passing.” Eddie is survived by his wife Patsy and three children.

