Eddie Large dead: The heartbreaking health issue which made him quit Little and Large duo

EDDIE LARGE – a comedian who was best known for being half of the double act Little and Large alongside Syd Little – has died at the age of 78 after contracting the coronavirus in hospital. The star previously opened up about a heartbreaking health issue he suffered in 2002, which prompted him to be rushed to hospital.

Eddie Large spoke out about being one of the oldest surviving heart transplant patients in the UK, just three years before he tragically died from the coronavirus. The comedian’s son Ryan McGinnis informed fans of his dad’s death in a statement on Facebook today.

He explained the Little and Large star contracted COVID-19 in hospital and died alone in the early hours of this morning. Ryan wrote: “It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning. “He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.” Eddie previously revealed he had to quit his career after suffering problems with his heart.

The performer recalled in an interview with The Mirror that he made an emotional phone call to his Little and Large partner Syd Little to tell him their double act was over. He explained he only agreed to retire after doctors warned him he might drop dead on stage. “That phone call to Syd was the most painful I’ve ever had to make,” Eddie said at the time. “I was crying my eyes out because I knew I was putting him out of work. He had bills to pay.

“I felt horrible. We weren’t just a double act. We were mates, right from the start.” Eddie was hospitalised in 2002 and his life relied on whether medics could find a donor in time to save him. The star managed to get the transplant he needed in 2003. He then vowed to look after himself after receiving the “incredible gift”.

Eddie added to the publication: “It feels like I’m insulting the donor’s family if I don’t look after myself. “They gave me an incredible gift. I don’t want to let them down.” Eddie’s doctors blamed his condition on the smoky atmosphere in clubs where he performed. Syd and Eddie formed Little and Large in 1963.