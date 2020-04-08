Edinson Cavani’s pal confirms PSG star’s next club with free transfer coming at end of season

Edinson Cavani has scored a hatful of goals wherever he has played but the striker is out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain

Edinson Cavani will be heading back to his native Uruguay to sign for Penarol at the end of the season, according to his friend and their club captain Cristian Rodriguez.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has been out of favour with the Ligue 1 side for months and almost left in the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old was most heavily linked with Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea, but ended up staying in Paris.

His contract expires at the end of the current campaign meaning he is available to join a new team for nothing when the transfer window reopens.

And according to Penarol captain and Cavani’s friend Rodriguez, he will be joining up with him back in Uruguay.

Rodriguez, 35, told FM Del Sol: “I have the authority to talk about Edi.

“He’s about to come to Penarol and I can’t say anything else.

“Call him and ask him.”

Penarol are based in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo and are managed by legendary striker Diego Forlan.

They are easily the biggest club in the nation, winning the league title on 50 occasions, and are well known in South America.

Indeed they are five times winners of the Copa Libertadores, the equivalent of the Champions League in Europe.

Cavani is still considered to be a top striker, despite his age, and has scored goals at every club he has played for.

He joined PSG from Napoli, where he scored over 100 goals in three seasons, and spent four years with Palermo prior to that.

Cavani is third on the all-time list for Uruguay caps and second to Luis Suarez in terms of goals for them.

The forward has scored 353 goals in 585 club games throughout his career.