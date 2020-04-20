EFL clubs set for collision course with government over coronavirus testing kits

EXCLUSIVE: Clubs in the second to fourth tiers have been told that they need to get their players and staff tested for COVID-19 before returning to action

Football League clubs are on a collision course with the Government over the number of testing kits being made available for players and staff.

EFL bosses have told all clubs in the three divisions below the Premier League that players, managers and matchday staff will have to be tested for coronavirus in the weeks leading up to matches taking place again.

The EFL have targeted players returning to training in the middle of next month, with games resuming on June 6 behind closed doors if it is safe to do so.

It means all those involved will have to be tested for Covid-19 before games restart, to make sure they are not infected.

Club medical teams have been coordinating a possible testing plan – with tests expected to be carried out at training grounds.

This has involved them liaising with Government and NHS bosses – but there is a growing fear that not enough kits will be made available to clubs.

It means those who have to be tested might not be able to in time, threatening the chances of games being able to resume on June 6.

The Government has outlined plans for people to conduct antibody tests both at home and at their places of work, with finger-prick kits expected to be made available in the coming weeks.

The kits would test players blood for coronavirus antibodies to see if they have already beaten the virus and gained some immunity to it.

The tests would be able to provide results within 15 minutes and are more advanced than the swab test currently in use around the United Kingdom, which can only tell whether a person has the virus, not if they have had it and recovered.

The Government had been hoping to roll out millions of antibody tests in the coming weeks, but supplies from China have been delayed after the kits failed to reach the specific standards required.

This has left league clubs in limbo and facing an anxious wait to discover if the crucial procedure will be able to take place ahead of the return target date for the season.