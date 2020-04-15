EFL deferral package details after “constructive” PFA talks lead to agreement

Football League clubs are set to impose a 25 per cent wage deferral on players amid the coronavirus pandemic after holding talks with the Professional Footballers’ Association

It is expected to see clubs impose a 25 per cent wage deferral on players for this month as League One and Two clubs struggle to survive financial meltdown as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The EFL and PFA have also agreed to set up a working group made up of six captains or representatives from clubs and the union in a bid to work out more financial packages for the rest of this season and into the next one.

It is understood clubs lower down the league pyramid are keen to press ahead with wage cuts in order to avoid going bankrupt, with all football suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.

Premier League players have still to agree to wage cuts with their respective clubs, with negotiations ongoing.

In the Championship, meanwhile, a host of clubs are in the process of agreeing wage cuts with their players.

An EFL statement said: “The EFL has continued to hold constructive discussions over the Easter weekend with representatives of the PFA in respect of the issues created by the COVID-19 crisis, with a particular focus on clubs in League One and League Two.

“As a result of these discussions, it has been agreed that the EFL and PFA will form a working group of six club captains/PFA delegates from League One and Two, supported by a representative nominated by the PFA, to engage in dialogue in respect of players’ wages.

“In establishing the new group, the EFL and PFA acknowledge the common problems faced by the League and member clubs, and the need for all parties to be part of a solution.

“Dialogue with the working group will enable the League both to listen to the concerns of players and to explain the extent of the financial challenges. It will focus not just on the short term (May and June) but will address the medium-term position from the start of July onwards and into next season.

“In order to deal with the most immediate payroll issue, the EFL is recommending to clubs that local discussions are held with players in respect of the month of April only.

“A compromise proposal has been agreed between the EFL and the PFA for those clubs engaged in deferral negotiations with their players, meaning that, up to a maximum of 25% of players’ wages for April may be conditionally deferred within the following limits: Players earning less than £2,500 per month will be paid in full the 25% reduction must not take any player below £2,500 per month.

“This is a recommendation and not a directive as there are clubs who have stated no requirement to take immediate action at this time.

“The current position in respect of the Championship is that clubs last week agreed to conduct wage negotiations with players at a local level, while making financial information available to support their position.

“A number of championship Clubs have concluded agreements with players and others will be holding discussions this week.”