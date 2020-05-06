Egypt gears up to repatriate stranded citizens abroad by end of Ramadan

Egyptian authorities stressed they will continue to repatriate all citizens stranded abroad by the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Minister of Immigration Nabeela Makram said on Tuesday.

The minister highlighted the priority would be given to the Gulf states, Kuwait in particular, in the coming days.

According to statement posted on the cabinet Facebook page, Makram explained the committee formed under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has prioritized a number of segments in its plan, including humanitarian cases, expats with expired residency permits, and those whose contracts have terminated.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Kuwait expressed over the phone satisfaction with the level of ties between the two states and rejected all bids intended to strain historic bonds.

“I was glade to know I will soon return to my homeland,” Hazem Anwar, 33-year-old teacher, told Xinhua over the phone.

Anwar, who lost his job in Kuwait over the coronavirus crisis, added that “my family was living in fears because my residence permit has been expired.”

Egypt’s prime minister said “the country has taken several measures to arrange isolation buildings for the citizens coming from abroad to prevent the spread of the virus,” according to the cabinet statement.

Some universities’ dormitories have been detected to serve the 14-day quarantine period, he added, noting all the expenses will be paid by the government.

On April 22,Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that around 3,500 Egyptians are stranded abroad over coronavirus, affirming that authorities are committed to bringing them back despite “hard circumstances.”

An airplane carrying 327 Egyptians who were stranded in the United States, including 37 orphans, landed in Marsa Alam International Airport on Tuesday.

It is the fourth repatriation flight arrived in Egypt from Washington. Two flights arrived in early April and a third flight landed on May 2, repatriating 339 stranded Egyptians.

The airport will receive another two flights on Tuesday evening, one from Baghdad and another from Khartoum.

Egypt’s Ministry of Aviation in cooperation with the Ministries of Immigration, Foreign Affairs and Tourism organized a total of 22 special flights between April 21 and May 5 to return Egyptians who were stranded abroad due to worldwide flight bans.

The maritime transport sector in Red Sea province would organize sea voyages as well, to return Egyptians from Saudi Arabia’s coastal city Duba, according to the Health Ministry.

Egypt recorded on Monday 348 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, which raises the total infected patients of COVID-19 to 6,813 and the total deaths to 436.