Egyptian designer’s bridal gown embroidered with hundreds of diamonds is valued at $15 MILLION

An Egyptian designer has created a custom bejeweled wedding dress that is valued at $15 million.

Hany El Behairy sent the jaw-droppingly pricey couture confection down the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week on January 20.

The intricately-embroidered gown is covered with several hundreds of diamonds and precious stones, and the designer claims it is the third most expensive dress in the world.

The dress was modeled for fashion lovers at the 34th edition of the Oriental Fashion Show, which was held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris last week and featured several Eastern designers.

It was made of ivory tulle and silk organza, which was embroidered with hundreds of diamonds and stones from an Egyptian jeweler.

The diamonds and stones formed beautiful intricate patterns from head to toe, glittering over the body-hugging bodice and across the plunging neckline.

It had a long train and lace veil studded with even more diamonds, which fanned out behind the model on the catwalk.

All in all, the dress took 800 of work, and was ordered by the daughter of a rich Egyptian family.

The stunning gown earned plenty of attention at the show, even as other models glittered in their own sparkling bejeweled bridal gowns.

Hany El Behairy actually debuted the dress a month earlier at his Cairo fashion show on December 23, but took it out for another spin in Paris before presumably delivering it to the wealthy customer.

He also claims that the gown is the third most expensive couture dress in the world, behind just two others also worth millions of dollars each.

The Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur” – the most expensive dress $ 30 million pic.twitter.com/k341xstuEj

The most expensive dress is reportedly the ‘Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur,’ which Malaysian designer Abdul Faisaly says is worth $30 million (pictured above).

That red gown was made of chiffon and silk and included a six meter long train.

It was covered in 751 diamonds and Swarovski crystals weighing over 1,100 carats, and included a 70 carat tear drop diamond on the bustier by the jeweler Mouawad — who is also known for making Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bras.

The Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur debuted at the STYLO Fashion Grand Prix KL in 2009.

The next most expensive dress is reportedly by British designer Debbie Wingham, and is worth a reported $17.7 million.

Called the ‘Abaya’ dress, it debuted in 2013 and was covered in 3,000 stones, including 50 two carat black diamonds 50 two carat white diamonds, 1,899 black-and-white diamonds, and 1,000 rubies, all set in 14k gold.

It also had an incredibly rare red diamond at the neckline.

The Abaya boasts over 200,000 stitches, all of which were hand-stitched in 14k white gold thread with delicate beading detail with a raised flower effect all created by hand adds some interesting detail.

الفنان هانى البحيرى والفنانة يسرا اللوزي نجمة عرض أزياء هانى البحيرى لعام ٢٠١٧-٢٠١٨ بفستان مرصع بالالماس بشراكة مع شركة…

Egyptian fashion designer Hany El-Behairy, meanwhile, has attempted at getting in the record books with pricey dresses before.

In 2017, he created what was Egypt’s most expensive wedding dress at the time, said to be valued at $5 million (pictured above).

It was covered in 120 carats of diamonds supplied by Rafiq Antoine Malik, the owner of Sarana Diamond Jewelry.

It was was presented during his spring/summer 2018 collection fashion show before it was given to actress Yousra El Lozy.