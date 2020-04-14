El Chapo’s son joins TikTok and flashes fleet of supercars and luxurious mansion

An account from Jesus Alfredo Guzman has garnered more than 14,300 after posting six videos to reveal a millionaire lifestyle complete with three Rolls-Royces and an Audi R8

The son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin ” El Chapo ” Guzman has turned to TikTok to flaunt his millionaire lifestyle.

Jesus Alfredo Guzman is already on US’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)’s most-wanted fugitive list.

But now he’s allegedly opened an account on the popular app, quickly amassing more than 14,300 followers.

In his six published videos reveals where he allegedly lives as he films his extravagant mansion, an indoor movie theatre and a swimming pool decorated with pillars and fountains.

Although it cannot be confirmed that it is officially the account of Jesús Alfredo, the profile appears to indicate that it could be an authentic.

He also spares no details on his fleet of supercars, including three Rolls-Royces, an Audi R8, a white Bentley, and an azure blue Lamborghini.

The clips are all set with narcocorrido music, a controversial ballad-style music with lyrics that speak approvingly of illegal activities, mainly drug trafficking.

Last week, an ally to El Chapo’s Sinaloa organisation has handed out food to the poor during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Gulf Cartel, known for kidnappings and brutal murders, delivered boxes stuffed with food to residents in the city of Ciudad Victoria in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

El Chapo’s 92-year-old mum, María Consuelo Loera, was seen greeting Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his visit at a government event in La Tuna last week.

It’s reported that Guzman has ordered Mexico’s president to be protected from harm whenever he enters the cartel boss’s home state of Sinaloa.