Elden Ring gameplay confirmed to feature Sekiro and Bloodborne veteran’s sweet music

As we wait for a new Elden Ring trailer and release date, at least we’ve got more news about the talent involved with the game

From Software is currently working on Elden Ring – a mysterious collaborative project with Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin – but to date, precious little information is known about the title.

Though a leak in October supposedly told us quite a lot about the game – the combat is built on the foundation of Souls series, the powers you get from the bosses are integrated to combos, and more besides – From Software hasn’t exactly been forthcoming in revealing information about the title.

However, this week, we have heard at least a little more official information about the title: Yuka Kitamura, the composer responsible for other From Software games like Sekiro, Bloodborne and the Dark Souls games, has confirmed she is working on the soundtrack for Elden Ring.

“Please tell me you are working on Elden Ring’s soundtrack” asked a fan on Twitter, to which Kitamura replied: “Yes, I am.”

It’s not exactly a lot of information, but right now From fanatics are eager to get their hands on anything they can regarding the game.

Elden Ring is reportedly From Software’s largest game to-date, and George R R Martin has noted that the title is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history.

“Building the world of Elden Ring with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat!” Martin has remarked.

“The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what Elden Ring has in store for them.”

We still have no release date, or even any hints at what the gameplay will look like – but we’ll be sure to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.