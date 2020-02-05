Elderly Thai woman, 73, survives her battle with coronavirus

An elderly Thai woman who survived the killer coronavirus that is rapidly sweeping the world has told how she was quarantined behind three layers of glass during her battle with the SARS-like infection.

Jaimuay Sae-ung, 73, was the first Thai national to catch the deadly virus – 24 other patients have been diagnosed in the country. She had visited Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the escalating outbreak.

Mrs Sae-ung’s family were reportedly concerned she may die because she had an underlying heart problem, meaning the virus posed more of a threat to her. But she pulled through and defied the ‘one-in-a-million’ odds of surviving.

She told local media that she was suffering from a fever and exhaustion, which she assumed may have been down her walking a lot during her trip to China. Mrs Sae-ung even feared it could have been a sign of a heart disease.

Doctors confirmed she had the coronavirus, which has struck almost 25,000 people across the world and killed almost 500, when she went to Nakhon Pathom Hospital upon her return to Thailand on January 3.

As countries around the world step up their response to the outbreak, Hong Kong today announced all travellers from mainland China will be quarantined for two weeks. The UK is considering a blanket ban on all direct flights from China.

And the World Health Organization has said the world is still within its ‘window of opportunity’ to stop the outbreak because only 176 cases have been outside of China – even though they have been spread over 28 countries and territories.

Speaking about her ordeal, Mrs Sae-ung told Sky News she was whisked off to isolation.

She said: ‘I was confused why I had to be in the [isolation]room. There were two to three layers of glass.’

Mrs Sae-ung, who developed pneumonia – a known complication of the killer virus, admitted she was scared by the strict quarantine she was placed in, and revealed she was also given oxygen.

Medics treating her wore fully protective suits, with only their eyes visible, she told The Bangkok Post.

The mother-of-seven also revealed she wasn’t allowed to see any of her family but could video call them.

Mrs Sae-ung’s condition improved after spending just three days in hospital, and she was eventually discharged nine days after first being treated – meaning she was home in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Discussing her joy, Mrs Sae-ung’s daughter, Krittika Sae-ung, told Sky News: ‘It’s one in a million – we are the luckiest.

‘I don’t know how to explain it – I can only say we are so lucky. I feel happy and I feel uplifted.’

In a small group of patients, who seem mainly to be the elderly or those with long-term illnesses, the virus can lead to pneumonia.

Pneumonia is an infection in which the insides of the lungs swell up and fill with fluid.

It makes it increasingly difficult to breathe and, if left untreated, can be fatal and suffocate people.

In an interview with local media, Mrs Sae-ung also revealed that she did not go to any fresh markets while on holiday.

Tests have shown humans caught the infection from wildlife being sold at a closed-down market in Wuhan.

In other developments to the outbreak today: