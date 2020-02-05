Elizabeth Warren is spotted getting off a private jet in Iowa

Senator Elizabeth Warren was spotted getting off a private plane ahead of the Iowa caucus – with Trump supporters accusing her of trying to hide when she realized she was being filmed.

The Democratic presidential candidate touched down in Des Moines on Monday on the private jet ahead of the caucus.

Footage obtained by Fox News showed the 70-year-old stepping off the plane with several campaign staffers.

Elizabeth Warren: “Life on Earth is at risk” because of CO2 emissions.

But not at risk enough for me to give up the convenience of flying on this private jet then hiding behind a staffer when I’m caught.pic.twitter.com/p7cobXdLzG

The Massachusetts senator could be seen thanking a member of the ground staff before making her way towards the airport building.

She was filmed following closely behind two female staffers.

Several Trump supporters quickly started shared the footage of Twitter as they accused Warren of trying to hide behind the staffers when she spotted the camera.

Some pointed to her being a Green New Deal advocate and claimed she was being hypocritical by flying on a private jet.

‘Hey @SenWarren why you trying to hide behind your staffer after you just got off that gas-guzzling private plane? Guess climate change is a hoax?’ one critic tweeted.

Warren, who regularly rallies against the wealthy and said last year she is ‘tired of freeloading billionaires’, tweeted last week about a Trump official using taxpayer’s money to fly on private jets.

She pays for her private jet trips with her campaign money. Warren spent about $721,000 on private jets last quarter.

Warren and her Democrat opponent Bernie Sanders have been using private planes to fly between Washington D.C. and Iowa during President Trump’s impeachment trial.