Elizabeth Warren’s dog takes over her trademark ‘selfie lines’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is throwing her trademark ‘selfie line’ to her dog.

Warren appeared in Iowa City Saturday and told the crowd that Bailey, her 20-month Golden Retriever, would be staying behind in her place so that the 2020 hopeful can make up for lost time. She missed out on campaigning all week thanks to President Trump’s impeachment trial.

‘I cut a deal with Bailey,’ she told the crowd. ‘For extra Milk Bones he’s going to stay and do the selfie line afterward.’

Warren has made selfie lines a signature of her campaign events.

The Massachusetts senator will sometimes stay after an event for hours taking selfies with supporters who stick around.

Warren and the three other 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls who are also U.S. senators rushed back to the campaign trail with a full slate of events Saturday.

Warren scheduled three rallies.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar planned four Get Out The Caucus events.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who wasn’t even on the schedule at an AFSCME event at a pizza parlor located in West Des Moines, showed up anyway, and made his pitch to a small room of union workers. His big event is scheduled for Saturday night in Cedar Rapids where the band Vampire Weekend will also appear.

Sen. Michael Bennet, who’s hoping to perform better in New Hampshire than in Iowa, headed to the Granite State for town halls.

Warren had utilized her photogenic pooch earlier in the week as well.

Bailey started out on the campaign trail Wedneday, accompanied by Bruce Mann – Warren’s husband – and her son Alex.

‘Bailey is a very persuasive dog. He arrived in Iowa late Friday, within 24 hours the Des Moines Register endorsed her,’ Mann told a group of several dozen on the campus of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa Wednesday afternoon. ‘He’s a natural closer.’

Bailey, adorned with a ‘Consumer Watchdog’ collar, mugged for the cameras, and got ‘awww’-ed when he started scratching himself during the middle of Mann’s brief speech.

He got some experience doing ‘selfie lines’ too – though with much smaller crowds than the hundreds who gathered in Iowa City Saturday.