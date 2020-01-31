Ellen and Alicia Keys give DeAndre Arnold $20K after he was banned from graduation due to dreadlocks

Ellen DeGeneres has praised the Texas high school student who was banned from his own graduation because of his dreadlocks, making a heartfelt plea for him to return to class and handing over a $20,000 gift delivered by Alicia Keys.

DeAndre Arnold, 18, made headlines last week when he was punished by Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu for wearing the hairstyle, which is often a symbol of religious beliefs and culture and prohibits cutting.

The school has said it was not about race but Arnold – who is black – simply had hair that was too long, referencing their dress code policy.

Ellen issued a heartfelt plea to the school administrators to change their mind about stopping him from walking in his graduation ceremony unless he cut his hair.

‘I am begging you… this kid is a good kid. He deserves to graduate, to walk with all the other kids. He’s a good guy. I just am urging you to do the right thing,’ Ellen said in a plea to the camera.

Ellen added that she thinks, while this has been a hassle for him, it could be an ‘eye-opener’ for the school, before bringing out her surprise guest, Alicia Keys.

‘I couldn’t believe the story when I heard it,’ the singer said to the stunned child. ‘I’m super proud of you for standing up for what you know is right.’

Keys added that she and Ellen, in collaboration with photography company Shutterfly, were investing in his ‘greatness’ as she handed over a check for $20,000 for to support his ambition of being a veterinarian.

‘I’ve always loved animals, everything about animals, just their sense of loyalty, companionship, you can’t get that anywhere else,’ he shared earlier in the show.

Arnold has also gotten support from other celebrities such as Houston Texans football player Deandre Hopkins, who tweeted last week: ‘Never cut your locks Deandre Arnold.’

Arnold hasn’t been in school for weeks because of this issue, as he revealed this started sometime after the Christmas holiday break.

‘If I go back to school tomorrow, my only options are in-school suspension or alternative school,’ which Arnold explained is for kids who, ‘have behavioral issues, sell drugs, fight all the time’ are sent.

‘Like, I wish the best for them, and I know they have good qualities in them, but I don’t deserve to be grouped with them,’ Arnold eloquently said, adding that they won’t let him walk in graduation with his hair as is.

‘I worked for this all my life. I’ve strived for this. I deserve this moment to walk across that stage and enter into life. My parents deserve this,’ he said.

Adding that he gets, ‘good grades’ and is ‘never been in trouble,’ he said: ‘Every day I would go to school I would always be in dress code. But the thing with them is, if it was let down, I would be out of dress code,’ Arnold said.

He said he would usually wear his dreadlocks up, but if the hair would be, ‘in your face, past your ears, or touching your collar’ it would be considered a dress code violation.

The district’s superintendent, Greg Poole, previously said: ‘There is no dress code policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing of the hair. Our policy limits the length. It’s been that way for 30 years.’

According to the BHISD’s 2019-2020 dress and grooming code handbook,

‘Male students’ hair will not extend, at any time, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes. Male students’ hair must not extend below the top of a t-shirt collar or be gathered or worn in a style that would allow the hair to extend below the top of a t-shirt collar, below the eyebrows, or below the ear lobes when let down.’

Arnold explained how it was unfair, sharing: ‘There are plenty of girls at my school with long hair.’

The audience applauded as he asked: ‘Like if girls have long hair why can’t I have long hair?’

For Arnold his hair isn’t a trendy style statement. He explained it’s ‘really important to me because my dad is from Trinidad’.

The student continued: ‘And it’s really part of our culture and heritage. And I really wish the school would kind of be open to other cultures and at least let us try to tell you some things. Don’t just shut us out.’

It seemed Ellen agreed.

She added that school is ‘supposed to teach you about other cultures, you’re not supposed to teach them’.

Arnold began growing his dreadlocks in the seventh grade but the length of his hair never became an issue for the school he’d attended 10 years, until he returned after the holiday break this year to be told the policy had changed.

Activists from Black Lives Matter Houston and the United Urban Alumni Association flooded to the Barbers Hill High School’s board meeting on Monday night, Martin Luther King Jr Day, to protest against what they claim is a discriminatory policy.

Gary Monroe, with the United Urban Alumni Association, threatened to take the case to the federal court if the school refuses to back down on the policy.

Arnold’s father David also accused the board of bullying his son.

According to the school’s website, however, Barber Hills ISD HAS 5,379 students of which only 3.1% is black.

The school also refused to add the topic to future meeting agendas for discussion.

‘The dress code is designed by white people for white people and is damaging to black bodies,’ Black Lives Matter activist Ashton Woods told KHOU.