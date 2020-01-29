Ellen DeGeneres breaks down as she discusses the death of friend Kobe Bryant

Ellen DeGeneres broke down in tears as she discussed the death of her friend Kobe Bryant in the opening monologue of her eponymous chat show.

The 62-year-old comedian was overcome with emotion on Monday as she talked about the late NBA star in scenes that will air on Tuesday’s show.

Reflecting on Kobe’s sudden death over the weekend, she mused that she had been looking forward to celebrating her birthday and watching the Grammy Awards, only for ‘everything to change in a second’.

Kobe, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Addressing the studio audience in tears, Ellen said: ‘Today is Monday, and yesterday was Sunday. It happened to be my birthday and the Grammy Awards. I was nominated, I didn’t win. Not the point.

‘Yesterday was supposed to be a celebratory day, and then we got tragic news about Kobe Bryant, and everything changed in a second. And that’s what I want to talk about.’

With mounting emotion, Ellen continued: ‘life is short, and it’s fragile, and we don’t know how many birthdays we have. So just– you don’t have to have a birthday to celebrate, just celebrate life.

‘And if you haven’t told someone you love them, do it now. Do it. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Text your friends. Hug them. Kiss them.

‘Be nice to people at the DMV. They’re people. Be nice to them,’ she added on a slightly lighter note, referencing her absence last week when she had to go to the DMV herself.

News of Kobe’s death in a helicopter crash in California, which also claimed the NBA star’s daughter Gianna and seven others over the weekend, sent shock waves throughout the sports world and beyond.

Condolences began pouring in after Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76 crashed in Calabasas about 10am.

The helicopter struck a hillside amid heavy fog and immediately caught fire, killing all those on board.

Bryant had been a repeated guest on Ellen’s long-running hit daytime show.

He famously gave her his exclusive first interview after retiring from the NBA in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history.

He also appeared on Ellen just last April, when, among other things, he discussed his beloved wife Vanessa and their daughters.

At the time, they were still expecting baby Capri, who is now only seven months old.