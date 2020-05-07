Elon Musk and singer Grimes share photos of new baby boy

Elon Musk shared the first pictures of his newborn baby boy with singer Grimes on Twitter on Tuesday – it’s the singer’s first child and his sixth son.

One showed him cradling the baby in his arms while in the hospital and the other showed his son lying in bed with a tattoo filter applied.

Elon, 48, had taken the decision to post the image after a fan wrote: ‘A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet … please share one.’

And he had also responded to a follower who had like the tattooed image, writing: ‘Thanks 🙂 Never too young for some ink haha.’

The Tesla CEO had announced the happy news of his baby’s arrival via Twitter, tweeting on Monday evening: ‘Mom & baby all good’.

In response to a user’s Tweet that read: ‘We need the name we literally need it,’ Elon replied, ‘X Æ A-12 Musk.’

It was not immediately clear if the new dad Musk was having fun with his followers with this tweet, which could be partially inspired by one of the songs from 32-year-old Grimes’ last album – 4ÆM.

Still, fans were figuring out how to pronounce the very nontraditional moniker.

One Twitter user theorized that the name is pronounced ‘X Ash Archangel,’ as ‘Ash’ is how the Scandinavian letter Æ is pronounced.

A-12 would then refer to the Lockheed A-12 aircraft used by the CIA, which has been nicknamed ‘archangel.’

And though Musk offered no confirmation, he did endorse the tweet with a ‘like’ – suggesting the tweeter could be right.

One Twitter user had another idea, suggesting: ‘X for SpaceX, AE for After Earth and A-12 for the original SR-71 designation which was the first reusable vehicle to go to space.’

Another shared links to pages explaining the unusual stream of letters and deduced it would mean the name is: ‘Ash Lockheed Musk. Final Answer.’

But while some tried to decipher what it means, for many the name was just too confusing.

One Twitter user joked: ‘Musk: We name our baby X Æ A-12 Midwife: Sir our bracelet printer won’t print that Musk: Let me fix that for you, have this Midwife: Sir that is a submarine.’

Another said: ‘But pronounced “Musk” because the X Æ A-12 is silent.’

One replied to Musk: ‘That’s gonna be tough on the teacher’

And one user suggested: ‘It’s pronounced “Rachel”.’

One fan said: ‘That awkward moment when all names are taken, so you smash all the keys on the keyboard.’

The tech mogul is father to five sons from his previous marriage. Tragically, Musk lost his first child Nevada in 2002 at 10 weeks old as result of SIDS.

Grimes publicly revealed her pregnancy with a social media shot of a baby bump in January, and later openly speaking about her pregnancy with followers.

The So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth artist wrote: ‘I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal.’

She added that she ‘had some complications early on,’ and completed ‘a decent second trimester’ but was aching at the 25-week mark.

‘I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be,’ she said. ‘I just didn’t [really] understand what I was getting into.’

In March, she said to Rolling Stone of her romance with the SpaceX innovator, which began two years ago this month: ‘I do actually just really love my boyfriend.’

In the chat with the publication, the Canadian beauty said that she ‘just did not understand what I was getting into at all’ in dating the famous businessman.

‘No one believes me about this,’ she said. ‘Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing. The s*** that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work.’

Grimes in February said she wants to let her baby choose their own gender identity.

When asked whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl during a YouTube live stream (which has since been made private), the musical artist said, ‘I don’t want to say the gender of the baby … because I feel like their privacy should be protected.

‘I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public.’

Grimes also revealed she doesn’t want to ‘gender’ her baby, saying they can ‘decide their fate and identity’ on their own accord.

‘I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life,’ she said. ‘I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known … They may decide their fate and identity.’