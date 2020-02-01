Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes confirms pregnancy and is struggling through her second trimester

Grimes has shared candid details about her pregnancy struggles in an Instagram message she shared on Friday.

The 31-year-old girlfriend of Elon Musk first revealed artistic baby bump photos on the social media platform at the beginning of the year but officially confirmed her pregnancy with her latest in-depth message.

The musician revealed that she had ‘complications’ at the onset of her pregnancy and is ‘starting to hurt everywhere’ as she heads into the third trimester.

‘Fake or real? Haha. Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby??’ she asked her followers on Instagram. ‘This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal.’

‘Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be.’

Grimes shared a fresh-faced selfie with bright orange tendrils framing her face as she stood in a warehouse.

‘I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,’ she said. ‘Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha.’

She took to her Instagram stories to show a black-and-white video of Elon Musk playing around with the sound board in a recording studio.

While she alluded to being with child in previous posts showing her changing figure, Friday’s revelations were the first time she confirmed the baby joy.

The girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk shared a nude photo toward the beginning of the year that showed a fetus photo-shopped on her stomach, which was initially posted to Instagram on Jan. 8.

In the initial post, Grimes was entirely naked with her nipples showing, but Instagram swiftly took the image down for breaking nudity rules.

Claire Elise Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, is a Canadian indie singer who has been in a relationship with tech tycoon Musk, 48, since May 2018.

The billionaire venture capitalist is already a father of five sons from his marriage to first wife author Justine Wilson.

The pair were married for eight years after a wedding in 2000, but the death of one of their boys from sudden infant death syndrome allegedly caused a rift in their relationship.

Amber Heard and Musk were said to be dating throughout 2016 and 2017 and Johnny Depp even accused the Aquaman actress of cheating on him with the tech magnate throughout their marriage; he also filed a subpoena in October requesting all communications between Heard and Musk about any abuse allegations.