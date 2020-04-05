Elton John living room concert: How to watch Elton John Living Room Concert for America

ELTON JOHN was meant to be on tour this year but will instead perform a so-called living room concert due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s how to watch the concert.

How to watch the Elton John Living Room Concert for America

Elton John was scheduled to tour all over the world this year with his new Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. However, due to his own health and the coronavirus, he was forced to cancel the tour. But what is the Living Room Concert for America and how can we watch it? Michael Jackson daughter: Who is Paris Jackson? Who is Paris’ mother?

Elton John has decided to do a concert to raise funds to feed America and help its children. The singer was meant to be on tour this year, unfortunately, he was not able to due to the coronavirus and his own issues suffering from pneumonia. However, the singer has not been idle and has opted to conduct an at-home gig with the help of some major stars, including Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish. The gigs have this description: “The show will feature performances from artists including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw, from their own living rooms. “FOX and @iHeartRadio pay tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 with the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America, presented by FOX.”

How to watch the Elton John Living Room Concert for America The gig was shown on all FOX platforms, and started at 9pm EST in the USA on Monday. Of course, most FOX platforms are not available for UK viewers. However, the show was streamed online on YouTube, and now it is available on YouTube for those who missed it live and want to catch up.

Elton John has confirmed he was staying home for his partner David Furnish as well as their two children Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, in the celebrity challenge where people shared who they were staying home for. In a post to his Instagram the singer said he will be sticking to playing snakes and ladders indoors: “Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus.” Some of the singers who have contributed include the Backstreet Boys, who performed a song in their separate homes in an incredible way. The band used split screens to show each of them singing along, which is one way musicians have contributed to the concert.

However, other stars took a more chilled-out approach to their performances. Mariah Carey performed a home-concert in her studio, with backing singers adding their vocals remotely. Others stripped their performances back even more, chilling out on their beds with guitars. Some of these performers include Billie Eilish, who performed two songs with her brother Finneas.

As well as performances, the show also showed some of the work of the services in the USA through VTs and sharing selfies of frontline workers. The concert is in aid of two charities, Feeding America and Children Of First Responders Organization. These organisations help to top up “foodbanks” for those who are less fortunate, as well as help support those who are working on the frontline with childcare. Elton John is calling for donations to these charities through the concerts, via their websites.

How to watch the Elton John Living Room Concert for America