Emergency coronavirus meeting coming tomorrow to review length of lockdown

The UK Government will hold a crisis Cobra meeting tomorrow without Prime Minister Boris Johnson to review the coronavirus lockdown

The UK Government will hold an emergency response meeting, known as Cobra, tomorrow to discuss how it should deal with a review on coronavirus lockdown measures, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

“There will be a Cobra meeting tomorrow chaired by the First Secretary of State involving the devolved administrations to talk about the approach to the review,” he said, when asked during a news conference today about the length of the lockdown.

“We committed that there would be a review in and around three weeks. That review will be based on the evidence and the data provided by SAGE,” he said, referring to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

Cobra meetings are only called during times of national crisis, and are typically chaired by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As he is still in intensive care, he will not attend the meeting in person and it’s unknown if he will participate via video link.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair the meeting as First Secretary of State.

The last Cobra meeting was on March 12 and had been called by Mr Johnson in response to the unfolding coronavirus crisis – just days before he contracted the virus himself.

The Government’s crisis response meetings are held in the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms.

They’re typically attended by senior Government ministers and civil servants, security and intelligence officials, military chiefs and leaders of the emergency services and councils, depending on the crisis at hand.

The UK has been in a state of lockdown since March 23, with only key workers permitted to leave their homes and everyone else ordered to stay inside in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus, which has killed 6,159 Brits so far.

Government officials have been reluctant to specify how much longer the lockdown is likely to last, saying normal life cannot resume until we reach the “peak” of infections and transmission rates start to slow down.