Emirates Airline announces it will cancel all commercial flights

Emirates Airlines has announced it will suspend all passenger flights amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Dubai carrier today said it had made the decision amid an ‘unprecedented crisis situation.’

The airline will temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March.

The Dubai-based, government-owned airline is built on linking the East to the West.

The airline wrote on Twitter: ‘Today we made the decision to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March 2020.’

CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: ‘The world has literally gone into quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘This is an unprecedented crisis situation in terms of breadth and scale: geographically, as well as from a health, social, and economic standpoint.’

On Friday, the United Arab Emirates announced the first two deaths from COVID-19 in the country.

Emirates will continue to operate passenger and cargo flights to the following countries until further notice, as long as borders remain open, and there is demand: the UK, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, USA, and Canada. The situation remains dynamic, and travellers can check flight status on emirates.com.

Sheikh Ahmed added: ‘Emirates Group has a strong balance sheet, and substantial cash liquidity, and we can, and will, with appropriate and timely action, survive through a prolonged period of reduced flight schedules, so that we are adequately prepared for the return to normality.’