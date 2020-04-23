Emmanuel Adebayor explains why he is not donating to Togo’s fight against coronavirus

Coronavirus chaos has swept across the globe in recent weeks and countries are struggling to cope. Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and Zinedine Zidane have all donated cash to help fight COVID-19

Ex-Premier League striker Emmanuel Adebayor says he won’t be contributing to help battle coronavirus in Togo.

The ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc with the sporting calendar.

All football is on hold and will only resume behind closed doors in the summer.

When proceedings get underway again, strict testing and social distancing measures look set to become the norm.

Many players have helped to raise funds – or donated money themselves – as the global pandemic rages on.

Samuel Eto’o has is ensuring relief packages reach his homeland, Cameroon.

Premier League legend Didier Drogba is also helping build a hospital.

Adebayor, however, isn’t ready to do the same.

“I always do things according to the wishes of my heart and not according to the words of others,” Adebayor said in a Facebook live video .

“I’m sorry that people compare me to Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba by asking me why I don’t have a foundation or why I don’t donate, as if I was the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo…

“I am neither the one nor the other, I am me, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.

“A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I will not do that. Everything is clear and very simple. Thank you and good day.”

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, has donated medical equipment to Algeria.

The boss was a hugely decorated France international – but his family hail from the Bejaia province.

Zidane hasn’t forgotten his roots and he’s made sure the north eastern Algerian region have plenty of supplies to help them combat coronavirus.

Equipment included five beds with intensive care devices and artificial ventilation support.