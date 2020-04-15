Emmerdale surprise reunion ‘ruined’ as viewers point out paternity blunder

Emmerdale viewers saw Mandy Dingle bump into her fake son Vinny’s dad Paul during Wednesday night’s episode, but viewers noticed something majorly wrong with what Paul was saying

During Wednesday night’s episode of Emmerdale, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) was reunited with her ex Paul (Reece Dinsdale), who is Vinny’s dad.

Mandy hadn’t seen Paul for 14 years but as he drove her back to the village for the Dingle wedding, he demanded to see his son.

He told Mandy he had rights as Vinny’s biological father, but she was having none of it, telling him: “You gave up those rights when you gave up on us .”

But viewers watching at home noticed something else wrong with Paul’s demands about his rights – Vinny is 18 and legally an adult.

They took to Twitter to point out the blunder, as Vinny could decide for himself whether he wanted to see Paul or not.

One tweeted: “What rights? Vinny is a grown adult.”

A second wrote: “Parental rights taper out at 18 don’t they? Vinny isn’t a child.”

And a third disgruntled viewer added: “You have rights? Your son is 18.”

Paul tried to persuade Mandy to let him see Vinny anyway, saying: “I’m straight now Mandy, I’m debt free, finally. I’m not gambling. I haven’t been for years.”

He also seemed to contradict his “rights” comment, when he said: “He’s my son and he’s also 18, he can do what he wants.”

Soon enough, the duo arrived in the village where Mandy tried her best to get Paul away without bumping into Vinny.

Mandy clearly didn’t want Paul seeing Vinny, telling him a bit of a white lie to try and stop the father-son reunion.

She said: “What he wanted was not to be here. He only lasted a month, he’s been gone about four.”

Paul asked where Vinny was, as the teen could be seen outside the pub, while Mandy looked on concerned.

Emmerdale continues Friday at 7pm on ITV