Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ next big villain as illicit affair goes public

During Friday’s episode of Emmerdale, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) took their sordid affair public when the passionately kissed in front of the pub.

Jamie told Belle that he was going to leave his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) because he loved Belle, with the Dingle lass confessing her love too.

But now viewers reckon Andrea is going to become the next big villain of the village, taking after her mother-in-law Kim Tate (Claire King), of course, if she finds out.

They rushed to Twitter to share their theories and thoughts about the storyline, which kicked off way back before Christmas.

One tweeted: “If Andrea became a real villainous soap b**** after she learns about Jamie a la her mother-in-law then that could be good.”

Another said: “Watch your back Belle Dingle, Kim Tate, Andrea and Al are going to kill you.”

Someone else wrote: “I really wanted Andrea to walk out then.”

While a fourth added: “Jamie’s too much of a wimp to leave witch Andrea.”

Jamie and Belle’s affair storyline started way back before Christmas when viewers noticed there seemed to be some undeniable chemistry between them.

They were at their Christmas party when the characters kept stealing glances at the other, despite both being in relationships.

Since then, Belle and Jamie have slept together a couple of times, with Belle feeling guilty and Jamie desperate for Andrea not to find out.

Belle broke up with her boyfriend Ellis and now, according to Jamie, he’s going to leave his wife Andrea.

But will he really go through with is and be with Belle?

And how will Andrea react when she inevitably finds out what’s been going on?

Or will it be Kim to take out revenge on behalf of Andrea?

Emmerdale continues Monday at 7pm on ITV