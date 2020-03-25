Emmerdale’s Jacob is ‘secretly baby Theo’s father’ as paternity twist ‘worked out’

Emmmerdale fans are certain that teenager Jacob Gallagher is secretly the biological father of baby Theo after spotting a huge clue during Monday night’s episode

Emmerdale viewers are sure there is set to be a major twist ahead after David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) revealed he is officially baby Theo’s parental guardian.

Emmerdale spoilers have previously hinted that David is not really the dad of baby Theo, who groomer Maya gave birth to last year after leaving prison, serving a stint for grooming teen Jacob.

David was confirmed to be the father after a paternity test, which he organised after Maya dumped her newborn son on his and Jacob’s doorstep over Christmas.

His relationship with Jacob was left strained after his secret relationship with Maya was exposed, as Jacob refused to accept that he had been groomed.

At the time, viewers wondered if Jacob was really the dad of Maya’s baby, and some even thought that Maya’s ex Liam Cavanagh could be the secret father.

As Jacob was seen holding baby Theo, fans have taken to social media to predict there is a twist ahead, especially as David heard from the court that Theo was officially his.

One fan said: “I still think that Jacob is Theo’s dad.”

Another agreed: “Anybody else still think Jacob is that babies daddy? Just me? OK…”

A third added: “I still don’t think the baby is David’s more Jacob.”

Meanwhile a fourth said: “Jacob holding his son!”

Viewers will also remember that David asked Liam to make sure the results of the paternity test said that he was the dad, and not Jacob.

The dad didn’t want his son to be a teenage dad, so could he have taken on the burden to make sure his son’s life isn’t ruined?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.