Emmerdale’s Moira Dingle ‘kills DI Malone’ to save Cain as cop’s identity ‘exposed’

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Emmerdale’s Moira Dingle looks set to kill DI Malone after finally working out his dark feud with her ex Cain Dingle, as she decides to protect her former husband

Emmerdale’s Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) looks like she will be the one to get rid of bent copper DI Malone (Mark Womack) after learning about his plan.

Emmerdale spoilers revealed Moira becomes suspicious that something is going on with Cain, and will do some digging into what is going on.

Moira has already tried quizzing her ex on what is on his mind, but he refused to open up about being blackmailed by DI Malone.

She instead got a clue from Harriet Finch after grilling her, and it seems only a matter of time before she works out what is happening.

Could she be the one to kill the copper to protect her ex-husband from being sent to prison and threatened with it?

According to stats compiled by Buzz Bingo, which has been shared with Daily Star Online, Emmerdale is the soap with the highest number of deaths by shooting.

There have been a total of nine deaths by gunshot, with the most recent being Finn Barton, who was accidentally shot by his own mother Emma.

Other notable examples are Robbie Lawson, who was shot by Declan Macey, and Mark Wylde, who was gunned down by his wife Natasha.

In comparison, Corrie has aired six deaths by gunshot, with two of them being executed by serial killer Pat Phelan in 2017.

EastEnders has had five, with Hunter Owen shooting his step-dad Ray Kelly before being shot by police nine months later.

Could Moira be set to shoot DI Malone to save the man she loves?

Meanwhile, viewers are sure that he isn’t who he says he is, as actor Mark has revealed that the policeman is there for another reason.

Fans have been speculating that he could be the ex-husband of Wendy Posner, as she revealed he was abusive and “made her life a living hell”.

One wrote: “The ex who made Wendy’s life hell (and therefore the father of her children) could be Malone.

“According to the actor who plays him he’s hovering around the village for another reason.”

Emmerdale continues on Monday at 7pm on ITV.