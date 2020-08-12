Employers offered €3,000 to take on apprentices, who will play ‘key part’ in Ireland’s recovery

MINISTER FOR FURTHER & Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has launched a €3,000 financial incentive for employers to take on apprentices between March and the end of the year.

A billboard campaign is being launched to promote the scheme – you can find out more about the scheme here.

Harris said that over 18,000 people are already taking part in an apprenticeship, in industries including electrical, construction and engineering roles to healthcare, IT and financial services.

“Our ambition is to see that number grow and the Government provided funding for this new incentive for employers in the July Stimulus package,” Harris said.

Harris announced the scheme as the winners of the Generation Apprenticeship competition were revealed.

He said that the winning teams demonstrated the advantages of apprenticeships, which will play a “key part” in Ireland’s recovery and future.

“It is a really exciting option for people of different ages, genders and backgrounds, career changers and school leavers, to forge brilliant careers for themselves,” he said.

The Generation Apprenticeship Competition challenges teams of apprentices to design and produce a six-foot, three-dimensional letter ‘A’ using the materials, equipment, or tools related to their industry.

“I congratulate all the teams and thank them for being part of the campaign to promote this new Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme,” Harris said.