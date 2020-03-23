Enfield shooting: Man shot in head dies as murder investigation launched

A man in his 20s has been arrested while a murder investigation is launched into the violent incident in North London yesterday afternoon that today has turned deadly

A young man who was shot in the head in broad daylight in North London yesterday afternoon has died in hospital.

Met Police say they were called to Hertford Road in Enfield at 4.36pm on Thursday after receiving reports of a firearms incident.

The victim, in his 20s, was found with a serious head injury by officers and paramedics who had been called to the scene outside a pharmacy and a bus stop.

Buses and traffic were diverted from the area while emergency services remained working there.

The man has yet to be formally identified, but detectives are confident he is Abdullahi Mahmoud, 29, from Enfield, north London.

He was rushed to hospital where he fought for his life for a day, but he has since died of his injuries while in care.

A 21-year-old man has since been arrested in relation to the shooting, and a murder investigation has been launched.

The suspect is being held in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene on Hertford Road while investigations are underway, reports the Evening Standard.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Wallis of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our thoughts are with Abdullahi’s family and they will continue to receive specialist support as the investigation progresses.

“This was a violent attack in the middle of the street and my team are working hard to establish who is responsible.

“We are exploring the possibility there was more than one assailant and would specifically like to appeal to those who may have been shopping in the area at this time to make contact with police.

“One line of inquiry is that this is gang related, however inquiries are in the very early stages and we retain an open mind as we gather evidence and piece together the last moments of Abdullahi’s life.

North Area Borough Commander Treena Fleming said: “This is a horrific incident and our first thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances.

“I want to reassure local residents that they can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“Please, if you have information that you want to share, do approach them and tell them what you know.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 101 quoting CAD 5053/19Mar or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.