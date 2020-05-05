Engaged US-Canadian couple forced to have dates across border closed to fight coronavirus pandemic

An engaged couple forced apart by the coronavirus lockdown are still managing to have romantic dates just six feet away from each other – despite being separated by the US-Canadian border.

Savannah Koop 25, lives in Abbotsford, British Columbia in Canada, around 29 miles away from her 26-year-old fiancé Ryan Hamilton who lives in Bellingham, Washington.

Lockdown border closures enforced on March 18 to slow the spread of coronavirus pandemic mean the pair are not allowed to step over into the other’s country.

Unable to bear being apart, the couple have romantic dates from their respective countries across the parallel roads that run along the border.

Koop told Buzzfeed: ‘It’s basically just a ditch in between — there’s areas where it’s like a land bridge in between.

‘Obviously there’s a lot of trust there that Americans and Canadians are going to respect the border line,’

A video posted on Kopp’s TikTok captures her sitting on a lawn chair and Hamilton on a blanket, separated only by the grassy verge.

They can be seen enjoying snacks and coffee – often having to shout over the sound of traffic to hear each other.

Canada and the US have the longest undefended border in the world, and there is one road on either side but no walls or fences between the engaged couple.

It means they can maintain six feet apart amid social distancing recommendations.

The couple have become a regular fixture along the stretch of road. Koop says some drivers ‘are quite familiar with’ us and wave as they drive by.

Only essential cross-border trips can be made, such as for medical professionals or to collect prescriptions.

‘We’ve tried to make it fun and exciting, but it’s a weird thing to work around,’ said Hamilton.

‘To be able to hold Ryan’s hand again would make me so happy,’ Kopp said.

‘We know so many people are in more dire situations, so we’re so grateful we live in an area where we can see each other in real life. But it’s hard because it’s a bit of a tease, and you still have to say goodbye.

The pair met via a dating app last July before Hamilton popped the question on March 1.

They were hoping for a quick and simple wedding on May 8 and had even begun planning a dream trip across Europe for their honeymoon, but had to postpone the big day because of lockdown.

‘It kind of, it seemed like the perfect storm — we just didn’t really understand how much of a storm it would end up being.’ Hamilton said.