‘Enough is enough!’ Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez calls for Iowa to double check results

Tom Perez called on the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass its caucus after the results of Monday’s first-in-the-nation primary competition are still not reported three days later.

‘Enough is enough,’ the chairman of the Democratic National Committee tweeted Thursday afternoon.

‘In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,’ he continued.

Perez’s demand comes after an app malfunction launched the Iowa caucuses into confusion Monday night – as Democratic candidates left Iowa without knowing the victor.

The app’s ‘inconsistencies’ and slew of other technical issues, caused Iowa to resort to paper reporting and manual tabulations. Precinct secretaries were then told to call an IDP hotline to report results.

Delays were further exacerbated when a slew of Donald Trump supporters flooded the hotline after the number was posted on an online messaging board with urges from some anonymous users to ‘clog the line.’

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) said final results were expected Thursday, but as of Thursday morning with 97 per cent of precincts reporting, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are in a dead heat.

Buttigieg came out with 26.2 per cent of the vote thursday morning and Sanders with 26.1 per cent – only .1 percentage point of a difference – with most of the caucus precincts reporting completed.

Elizbaeth Warren is in third place with 18.2 per cent and former Vice President Joe Biden is, surprisingly, in fourth with 15.8 per cent.

In reforms for the 2020 primary, the Iowa party introduced the ability for campaigns to request recanvasses if they are able to prove new figures could alter the allocation of delegates.

A recanvass is when local election authorities go through ballots to double check the results, while a recount is when the results are confirmed by the court system.

Perez also weighed in on the Iowa caucus reporting fiasco on Tuesday morning.

‘What happened last night in Iowa should never happen again. We have staff working around the clock to assist the Iowa Democratic Party to ensure that all votes are counted,’ he tweeted at the time.

He also assured that the app would not be used in the Nevada caucuses later in the month – like was previously planned.

Perez’s call for a recanvass also came as a New York Times report called into question the accuracy considering human error.

The report noted that on Wednesday, the IDP released a wave of results that showed Deval Patrick – far from a frontrunner candidate – sweeping central Des Moines.

But this was wrong.

The votes that came in for Sanders had been incorrectly reported as being for the former governor of Massachusetts.

The same issue happened with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s tallies, that incorrectly went to billionaire Tom Steyer.

These mistakes are likely due to inevitable human error as the Democratic Party resorts to manual tabulations and data entry.