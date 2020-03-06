Enrique Iglesias reveals his newborn daughter’s name is Mary (or Masha in Russian)

Enrique Iglesias and his partner Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child on January 30, 2020.

And five weeks later, the 44-year-old singer revealed the bundle of joy’s name: Mary, or the nickname Masha in Russian – a nod to Anna’s roots, he told People at a Beverly Hills event on Wednesday.

Enrique and Anna, 38, are also parents to two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.

Anna hails from Moscow, Russia; she is a former professional tennis player.

Enrique said that the transition for the twins with a new sibling has gone ‘very smoothly,’ adding that ‘they actually love it.’

He explained: ‘There’s a two year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, “How are they going to react?” And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic.’

Adding: ‘When we first came home with Masha, I was like, “Oh, how is everybody going to react?”‘

Enrique is doing a joint arena tour with Ricky Martin, which was just announced on Wednesday morning.

He said that Ricky, who is a father of four, gave him advice on being on the road with kids.

Enrique said: ‘We were talking about that, you know, like being on the road with kids. Ricky was giving me some advice. It’s tough. It’s tough, but it’s doable. Obviously, we’re fortunate enough that if we want to do it, we can do it.’

Ricky, 48, told the outlet that: ‘A lot of people say, “With young kids, they need stability.” I think we are their stability. If we’re near them, they’ll feel safe and protected regardless of the roller coaster. They’re next to us.’

Enrique, who agrees ‘100 percent,’ added: ‘You’re not going to separate me from my children.’

Enrique also recently said that not been getting much sleep since his daughter arrived five weeks ago, he wouldn’t change his brood for anything.

He said: ‘I’m not sleeping, but I’m having a great time! I mean, I wouldn’t change it for nothing in the world.’

The ‘Escape’ hitmaker is happy to change diapers and give bottles to the baby.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ‘I actually am. I’m pretty hands on.’

Enrique hopes his kids follow in the footsteps of their tennis player mother, rather than opting for a music career like his own.

Asked whose career path he’d like the children to follow, he said: ‘I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports.’

‘Yeah, I would say yes, just because I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis.’

‘I don’t want to become one of these obsessive fathers, but I told Anna, I said, “You can be the best coach in the world.” ‘

When he’s not working, the Spanish star likes to get on the tennis court with Anna.

He said: ‘I think I can beat her, but that’s what I say all the time. But she lets me win.’

The Hero singer previously admitted he hopes he’s a ‘cool’ dad but also felt he’d developed a new sense of responsibility since welcoming his twins into the world.

He said: ‘It’s one of the best feelings in the world. [I’m more responsible]. I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them.

Adding: ‘I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad.’

The couple began dating in 2001 after meeting on the set of his Escape music video.

Enrique has kept his personal life — including his relationship with Anna — out of the spotlight for many years, and shares a few rare shots with his children on Instagram.

They welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in December 2017; their third child, a daughter, was born January 30.