Eric Bailly is an exception to Ed Woodward’s ‘plus-one’ rule at Man Utd

Manchester United star Eric Bailly is the only exception to Ed Woodward’s famous ‘plus-one’ contract rules which applies to first-team stars arriving at Old Trafford

Eric Bailly has struggled with injuries at Manchester United and has only featured twice in the Premier League this term.

But the fact he was offered contract extension in January was peculiar because of the length, not because of his low playing time.

Bailly’s deal was due to expire in the summer before United bosses offered the Ivorian a further two-years.

This is an exception to Ed Woodward’s ‘plus-one’ rule which usually sees players given a further year as their initial deals are close to expiring.

United triggered the 24-month extension, which has been negotiated into the defender’s original deal, back in January after his return with the under-23 side.

Bailly was fully fit for around a month before he was given a first-team shot through Victor Lindelof’s absence.

The player was a key figure in Jose Mourinho’s side before his Old Trafford exit in December 2018.

However, Bailly has struggled for a regular role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s setup.

But this hasn’t stopped the 26-year-old praising his manager.

“It’s important being able to work with someone who is a former player,” Bailly said of Solskjaer last month.

“Someone who understands the players’ situations, understands all the things that can happen from time to time.

“Because football is not just played on the pitch, it’s also about all the things that go on around the game, the things that people don’t see.

“And he is someone that gets that and it helps the team a lot. Besides being a coach, he’s just a normal person.

“I would say like an uncle, and having someone like that in the club gives the players more strength.

“He’s someone that will always talk to you, he always communicates well.

“He gives you so much confidence because as a footballer you go through moments where you feel low and he can read that and when he sees that he immediately comes over to you and talks.

“He offers advice so that you can regain confidence and for me, that’s so important because we have a very young team and if we have a coach like that the team will go from strength to strength.”