Erin O’Connor and Bella Hadid hit the catwalk to help celebrate Jean-Paul Gaultier’s 50-year career

Some of the biggest models in the fashion industry from the last forty years came out to display Jean-Paul Gaultier’s final collection at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, which featured nods to some of his greatest looks from half a century of designing.

Stars from past and present led the way as Gaultier, 67, who retired after Wednesday evening’s show, launched his eagerly anticipated Spring-Summer 2020 collection at the Théâtre du Châtelet.

Among the former muses included the likes of Erin O’Connor, Canadian model Coco Rocha and US burlesque performer Dita Von Teese, who all donned looks to embody the idea of couture as they made their way down the runway.

Meanwhile, current supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were joined by Jourdan Dunn and Irina Shayk, who took to the catwalk in a cream mini dress which mimicked the famous conical bra that Madonna sported back in 1990.

The dress added a modern twist to the look as it boasted a black hanging short cape and matching stockings, which gave the illusion that her legs had been ripped apart.

Karlie Kloss also proudly displayed her physique in a sheer white lace jumpsuit with floral embroidery, as she sported the Gaultier signature sailor hat.

She later returned to the runway in an even more bizarre look, as she donned an amazing gown that looked as if it had been made from bubble wrap.

Winnie Harlow was difficult to miss as she donned a striking camouflage one-piece with a brown and green effect along with a vibrant matching cape.

But perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the night was former Liverpool player Djibril Cisse, who also hit the catwalk and presented a creation by the legendary designer.

Bella, who took to the catwalk along with her sister, donned a sheer white gown covered with embroidery, which boasted a dramatic fishtail trim.

Elsewhere Gigi’s look was clearly inspired by the Le Mâle scent and its famous bottle, which mimicked the look of a male torso with blue stripes.

As she took to the catwalk, she left little to the imagination in a sheer top with a bizarre blue and white striped shell detailing along with sheer nude undershirt.

Teaming her look with white flared trousers, the supermodel oozed androgynous chic in the look as she sported a matching sailor hat, along with eye catching heels that were covered with bizarre spikes.

Later, she changed into a futuristic- inspired look as she donned a form-fitting black jumpsuit with one sheer side to highlight her slender physique and a bizarre metal plate covering her left breast.

The daughter of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid nailed the look that could have been plucked from a science fiction film, as she also sported oversized hoops with the look.

Paris Jackson sported a more bohemian-inspired look as she walked the runway in a stunning multi-coloured outfit that made the most of her impressive 5ft 9in frame

The star lit up the purple tinted runway in a pair of snazzy snakeskin print slacks that were well tailored.

She added a shirt with an orange and purple hue and several beaded necklaces added, along with plenty of red bracelets on her wrists.

It had been announced that this would be Jean Paul’s final haute couture fashion show as the French designer was finally ready to retire.

The iconic creator revealed via an Instagram video on Friday that he would be bowing out with a big party to mark his 50 years in the business.

His brand told AFP that his high-end fashion and perfume business would live on, but that Gaultier was stepping back from designing clothes himself.

‘Rest assured haute couture will continue with a new concept,’ the designer said to the publication.

Gaultier, who famously put Madonna in a conical bra, dropped the bombshell in an amusing video, shot as if he was giving an exclusive interview to a reporter over the phone.

Speaking in French, he says: ‘Hi! This is Jean Paul Gaultier. I invite you to celebrate my 50 years in fashion at the Théâtre du Châtelet on the 22nd of January. Coming?

‘It’s going to be quite a party with many of my friends and we’re going to have fun until very very late.

‘Now I am going to share something with you. This will be my last Haute Couture show. Be there! You can’t miss this.’

Gaultier stopped designing ready-to-wear clothes in 2015 to concentrate on haute couture – handmade clothes which only the world’s richest women can afford.

But as late as last year he insisted he had no intention of putting down his scissors – although he despaired of animal rights activists pressuring him to stop using furs.

A teenage prodigy, who rose to fame in the 1980s when the Paris fashion scene was at its most decadent, Gaultier also carved out a parallel television career as the co-presenter of a cheeky series, ‘Eurotrash’.

In 2018, he staged his own hit cabaret show based loosely on his life story called ‘Fashion Freak Show’, which opened at the Folie Bergere in Paris.

A spokeswoman for his brand told AFP that the designer would be back, but like the veteran Japanese creator Kenzo – who has moved into interior design – it would be in other areas.