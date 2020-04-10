Erling Haaland details what he will look for in next club amid Man Utd transfer interest

Manchester United target Erling Haaland made Borussia Dortmund his fourth professional club when joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January, and he might now have detailed what influenced his decision

Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland has put Manchester United on red alert by stating what he considers when thinking about moving to a new club.

The 19-year-old English born Norway international has scored 12 goals in 11 games since moving to Germany from Austria, which has likely left the Red Devils ruing their inability to get a deal over the line earlier this year.

Haaland had managed 28 goals in just 22 outings for Red Bull Salzburg ahead of his £17.5m move, with a 10 Champions League strikes between both sides proving that he can deliver at the highest level.

The former Molde man has now opened up on what he considered in each of his previous three transfers, which United could use if they pursue his services in future windows.

He was asked by Eurosport what he chooses to take into account when deliberating over a move, with particular emphasis on his move away from Norway.

He replied: ”You’ve got to time how good you are, how good the club is, the people there, how they take care of you, how they help you evolve.

“There is a lot of factors and I remember when we discussed Salzburg and different clubs we figured out very early that Salzburg was the best option.

“And I’ve always thought ‘I can’t overrate myself’. That has always been important to me.

“Saying ‘yes, I’m good, but there’s a lot of good players out there’ so that has always been very important to me, to not think that I’m better than I actually am.”

Haaland’s early form dipped slightly in recent weeks after a lighting start, but he is feeling good amid the ongoing break from Bundesliga action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: “I’m feeling very well, and yes, it’s been like a dream, but there have also been matches in the past that haven’t been that good, so it hasn’t been perfect.

“But I’ve had some very good years. Today I’m very happy, and I still have very good people around me, if not better.

“I’d say this is just the beginning and there is much more to come.”