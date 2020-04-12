ESA payment Easter 2020: When does ESA get paid over Easter?

EMPLOYMENT Support Allowance is a lifeline for many people in the UK, who are particularly feeling the strain with the ongoing threat of COVID-19. When are ESA payments made over the Easter bank holiday?

What is ESA? Employment Support Allowance is for those who have a disability or health condition which affects their ability to work. You should be eligible to claim the new style ESA if you are all of the following: You have a limited capacity for work

You are under State Pension age

You have made enough National Insurance contributions

You are not getting Statutory Sick Pay

You are not working.

According to the government website, to get ‘new style’ ESA you need to have both: worked as an employee or been self-employed

paid enough National Insurance contributions in the last 2 to 3 years – National Insurance credits also count You cannot get ‘new style’ ESA if you: get the severe disability premium, or are entitled to it

got or were entitled to the severe disability premium in the last month, and you’re still eligible for it

When you first claim, you’ll usually get: £74.35 each week if you’re aged 25 or over

£58.90 each week if you’re aged under 25 Roughly three months after you have put in your claim, the Department for Work and Pensions will assess you. Depending on how much your condition affects you, they’ll put you in either the ‘work-related activity group’ or the ‘support group’, and the amounts you can get will change.

If you’re in the work-related activity group you’ll get £74.35 each week. If you’re in the support group you’ll get £113.55 each week. You can also get Universal Credit if you receive ESA, which can help with, for example, your housing and childcare costs.

Universal Credit is a payment to help with your living costs and is replacing the following benefits: Child Tax Credit

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Working Tax Credit

When will ESA payments be made? This year, tax credits payments are due on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Because of this, you may be paid early, on Thursday, April 9 instead. The Government website reads: “If it’s a bank holiday anywhere in the UK your payment may be early.” Usually, tax credit payments are made every two weeks.

