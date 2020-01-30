Estranged husband of nursing student charged with strangling her after she revealed pregnancy

The estranged husband of a Long Island, New York, nursing student who was found strangled in her home two weeks ago has been charged with killing her, allegedly after she revealed to him that she was expecting their second child.

Michael Owen, 27, a retired US Marine, was arrested in St James, New York, on Tuesday evening and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the slaying of his estranged wife, 27-year-old Kelly Owen.

CBS New York news cameras recorded the suspect being led out of the Nassau County Police Department in handcuffs on Wednesday morning.

#DEVELOPING: 27 y/o Michael Owen just walked out of @NassauCountyPD , he’s going to be arraigned on 2nd degree murder charges in death of estranged wife Kelly Owen of South Farmingdale. Waiting for presser with police to begin now @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/sZNXyWDsRM

He was arraigned late Wednesday morning at Nassau First District Court in Hempstead.

Kelly was found dead in the Farmingdale home she shared with her six-year-old daughter, her parents and her brother at about 3.40pm on January 15.

Police said Kelly died from asphyxiation and the Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

There was no signs of a break-in at her home.

Investigators said during a press conference on Wednesday that Michael and Kelly got married in May 2013 and welcomed their daughter in August of that year, reported ABC 7 NY.

Michael was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps after eight years of service, and later was hired by a cellphone tower construction company.

His marriage to Kelly began unraveling under the strain of persistent financial disagreements, and their relationship reached its breaking point in December 2018 when police were called to the family’s home over a domestic dispute.

A month later, he and Kelly split up and she moved back in with her parents, but the estranged couple maintained a sexual relationship, even as they continued arguing about money and health insurance, police said.

Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick, with the Nassau County Homicide Squad, said that Kelly had enrolled in a nursing school and wanted to stay on Michael’s medical insurance plan, but he would not have it.

Police believe Michael, who by that point had begun dating and living with another woman, strangled his estranged wife after she told him she was pregnant again.

‘He did want this child, he did not want to give her medical insurance, he had this new relationship he was involved in, and he was in a bad position,’ Fitzpatrick told reporters during the press conference.

The investigator added that he believes Michael headed to his in-laws’ home on the afternoon of January 15 with the intent to kill Kelly.

On the morning of her death, Kelly prepared her daughter for school before she was driven there by the woman’s father.

Her father grew concerned when he noticed her car in the driveway that afternoon, as she had meant to be helping out with her daughter’s after-school program at 3pm.

Her parents entered the home to find Kelly unconscious and not breathing and immediately dialed 911.

First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.