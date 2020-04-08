EU collapse: European officials savage Hungarian leader over power grab

DONALD TUSK has attacked the move by Hungary’s Prime Minister to rule by decree indefinitely amid coronavirus as ‘dangerous’.

The leader of the European People’s Party (EPP) decried Viktor Orbán’s decision to stay in power indefinitely amid the crisis. In a letter reported by POLITICO, Tusk wrote that any governments using coronavirus as a power grab would be “politically dangerous, and morally unacceptable”.

The letter read: “The state of emergency, or the state of danger, must serve the governments in their fight against the virus, and not strengthen their power over the citizens.

“Making use of the pandemic to build a permanent state of emergency is politically dangerous, and morally unacceptable.

“This is why so many questions and concerns appear regarding the situation in Hungary, where according to many, the emergency measures which have been introduced are disproportionate and inadequate.

“What is more, they have been introduced for an indefinite period of time.”

EPP members have grown concerned after Orbán consolidated power to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hungarian Prime Minister’s move to rule by decree indefinitely in order to fight the virus was endorsed on Mondayby a two-thirds majority in the Hungarian parliament. It has drawn criticism from the US but not the EPP until Tusk’s letter.

Orbán’s Fidesz party is a member of the EPP.

The response comes after Prime Minister Orbán slammed Tusk for not focusing on his countries problems.

The Hungarian Prime Minister wrote: “I find it worrying that the president of ours political community, Donald Tusk uses the EPP as a a playground for his Polish domestic political games. “Even in times of peace, the leader of a European political group should avoid focusing on his personal domestic political interests, even more so in times of crisis.”

Accusing Tusk of aligning himself with liberals and the left, Orbán wrote that “those who are unable to help should at least refrain from hindering the efforts of others”.

He continued: “This is not a game.

“The lives of our citizens are at stake in every member state.”

The EPP suspended Fidesz last March over concerns about the rule of law in Hungary.

Orbán’s party has also clashed with the EU over migration and other issues.

Last February, its annual political assembly decided to prolong the suspension rather than expel Orbán’s party.

The move to consolidate power has led to Tusk calling for Orbán’s expulsion.