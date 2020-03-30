EU to grant Tunisia 250M euros to fight against COVID-19

The European Union (EU) will soon grant Tunisia 250 million euros (279.21 million U.S. dollars) to support the North African country in its fight against the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its social and economic repercussions, announced Tunisian Foreign Ministry on March 28.

“In a telephone conversation, EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi informed Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Noureddine Erray that EU had decided to grant 250 million euros to Tunisia,” said a ministry statement.

The grant is part of “the distinguished partnership and solidarity relations that unite Tunisia with the EU,” it added.

Varhelyi stressed that EU will triple the financial support given to Tunisia in the framework of the “My Health” project, from 20 million to 60 million euros.

The project is financed by the EU. It aims to improve health services in the various provinces of the country.