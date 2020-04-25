Eugenie Bouchard’s £3million Miami penthouse apartment with four pools and beach views

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard is spending lockdown in her Miami penthouse, which cost the Canadian £3m in 2017, with four pools and a stunning view of the city’s skyline

Tennis babe Eugenie Bouchard is spending coronavirus lockdown in her huge Miami penthouse – and she’s unlikely to be getting bored.

The 26-year-old splashed out £3m on the apartment in 2017 and has probably been making the most of the four pools and over 400 square-feet of outdoor living space.

Floor-to-ceiling windows also offer an incredible view of the Miami skyline and beach with both bedrooms lavishly decorated.

There is a private residence entrance to the apartment to keep Bouchard, currently ranked 332 in the world, away from prying eyes.

Bouchard had put on Twitter in March: “Not complaining, but I feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend.”

The former world No 5 recently agreed to go on a date with a fan, with one Instagram follower named Bob agreeing to donate £2,410 to charity for the chance.

Bob then offered an extra £800 if Bouchard agreed to order in a British accent when they get the chance to go on their date.

And the embarrassed former Wimbledon finalist agreed: “Why are you doing this to me, Bob?

“You’re guilting me… so I feel I have to say yes because it’s for charity, but I’m also highly uncomfortable with that.

“I’m going to say yes but I have no skill whatsoever in imitating accents.”

It’s not the first time Bouchard has agreed to date a fan, with John Goehrke earning a date with the Canadian in 2017.

Though Bouchard is currently on her own in Miami with tennis tournaments having been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since the second World War while the French Open has been put back to later in the year.

A Wimbledon statement read: “Since the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in January, we have followed guidance from the UK Government and public health authorities in relation to our year-round operations, alongside developing an understanding of the likely trajectory of the outbreak in the UK.

“This has enabled analysis of the impact of the Government restrictions on the usual commencement in April of the significant preparations required to stage The Championships, either on the original date of 29 June, or at a later date in the summer of 2020.”