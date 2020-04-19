EuroMillions results: Have YOU won £51 million prize? How to check your ticket

EUROMILLIONS is the lottery game which could change your life forever, and this week players have the opportunity to win the whopping £51 million jackpot. Did you win? Here’s how to check your EuroMillions ticket.

EuroMillions is a lottery played across nine European countries – the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland. This Tuesday, one lucky person could be the winner of a staggering £51 million jackpot. EuroMillions gives you the opportunity to win huge life-changing jackpots every Tuesday and Friday, and the winner of Tuesday, April 14’s EuroMillions have now been revealed.

Who won EuroMillions jackpot this week? The draw was released just after 8pm on Tuesday, April 14. Tonight’s winning numbers are: 6, 29, 34, 35, 40. Stars: 4, 11. Even if you didn’t win the EuroMillions draw, you could have won the £500k Thunderball. Tonight’s Thunderball results are: 3,4,9, 15, 23 and the Thunderball is 9.

How to check your ticket You can check if you’ve won by entering the nine digit code from your ticket on Lottery.co.uk. Use the “Check Raffle Number” button to find out if you have won £1 million. Enter your Millionaire Maker number, you can sign up for the Automatic Ticket Checker to speed up the process of checking your regular EuroMillions entries. There are 13 different prize tiers to play for in each EuroMillions draw. The lowest is awarded for matching just two main numbers, with the jackpot won by matching all five main numbers plus the two Lucky Stars.

The top prize starts at a guaranteed @17m (£14m subject to pour to euro exchange rate) and rolls over every time no one matches the entire winning line. This occurs until the jackpot cap of €200m (£173m) is reached. At this point, the jackpot cannot grow any further and must be won within the next five draws. Once a winner is found, the amount resets to the €17 million base level.

How to check results and play – National Lottery The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday, a ticket costs £2.50. To play on The National Lottery, do as follows: Play online or on our app; it is quick and easy to set up an account

You will be notified when you win

You can set up notifications to keep updated

We want to help you play within your limits. Online you can change your spend and play settings at any time

Online prizes of up to and including £500 will be paid automatically into your National Lottery account

Play when you choose, so you can enter your favourite draws when it’s most convenient for you If you are going to play National Lottery games in retail when buying essentials, here are some tips on how to play it safe: Ask for a Lucky Dip to avoid using playslips and pens

Give your regular numbers to the shop assistant verbally so they can manually input them into the National Lottery terminal If you have more questions, you can find help here on the National Lottery website, including information on frequently asked questions and helpful answers on an array of topics. You can also contact The National Lottery on 0333 234 44 33 from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

How do you play EuroMillions? Pick five numbers from 1 to 50 and two Lucky Star numbers, from 1 to 12). You can choose to play on a Tuesday or Friday – or both – and choose the number of weeks you’d like to play. You can play up to seven lines of numbers and buy up to 10 play slips at a time. The minimum Jackpot is €17 million and rolls-up from there if the jackpot is not won. You can buy EuroMillions tickets online every day from 6am until 11pm. However, to play on a draw day, you’ll need to buy your ticket before 7.30pm.

