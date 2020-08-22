‘Even on cloudy days, you need SPF’: 6 expert suncare rules for outdoor exercise this summer

FROM WALKING ROUTES to cycling greenways to parks and soccer pitches, Ireland offers plenty of opportunities for getting active in the outdoors.

Whether you’re a five-aside fanatic, love running and mountain climbing, look forward to your weekend round of golf or just like a lunchtime stroll around the neighbourhood, spending time outside is a great way to clear the head. Plus, it’s a welcome change of scenery if you’re one of the many people who’s still working from home right now.

If you’re someone who regularly heads outside for their daily exercise fix, then sun safety should be high on your list.

Applying a high quality suncare product daily will ensure you’re well prepared. before you hit the trails, sit into your kayak or change into your football kit. There are two kinds of UV rays to be wary of, so you’ll want a product that protects you from both, says La Roche-Posay dermatologist Dr Niki Ralph.

UVA accounts for around 95% of the UV that reaches our skin… causing skin cancers and premature photo ageing. UVB doesn’t reach quite as deeply into the skin… but can also contribute to skin cancer, pigmentation and burning.

La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios range of broad spectrum products protects from both UVA and UVB rays and is recommended by dermatologists worldwide.

So what are the most important suncare rules to remember during an Irish summer? Before you head out for your next training session, sea swim or cycle, keep these expert-approved guidelines in mind, from La Roche Posay’s Dr Niki Ralph and Dr Hiva Fassihi…

1. Even on cloudy or rainy days, you need SPF



Think you can skip sunscreen during your round of golf or soccer match just because it’s grey and drizzly? Think again. “The sun emits harmful UV rays year-round. Even on cloudy days, up to 80 percent of the sun’s harmful UV rays can penetrate the skin,” warns Dr Ralph.

She advises wearing sunscreen every day, even in cloudy Irish weather – and suggests taking particular care if you’re a fan of water sports or sea swimming.

Sand, and water increase the need for sunscreen because they reflect the sun’s rays. If the skin is left unprotected, UVA can reach into the deep layers of the dermis, causing premature ageing signs and pigmentation. Adults should use sunscreen with SPF30 or higher to offset these effects.

Sticking SPF in your golf bag, tennis bag or rugby bag leaves nothing to chance, and means you’ll never be left without protection when you need it.

2. Don’t forget your ears and scalp

Our faces are constantly exposed to the sun, and some of the easiest-to-forget areas like the hairline and ears are the ones that need the most protection. If you (understandably) don’t fancy rubbing heavy sunscreen into your hair, Dr Ralph suggests looking for a lighter, mist-based SPF that won’t leave residue behind.

A product like La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Invisible Fresh Mist offers high SPF50+ protection but leaves behind a matte finish. It’s also easy to apply evenly on areas that are hard to see and reach, like your ears, your back and the top of your head.

3. Choose your timings wisely



The sun’s UV rays are at their strongest between the hours of 11am and 3pm, which is something to keep in mind if you’re planning an outdoor workout on a particularly sunny day. And it’s not just your watch you should be keeping an eye on, says Dr Ralph:

Get in to the habit of checking the UV index. This measures the UV radiation levels, daily and gives an indication of the potential risk for skin damage. Just because the temperature isn’t reaching the early 20s, it doesn’t mean that you aren’t at risk of a high UV exposure.

4. Remember to hydrate, especially if you’re exercising



Hydration during exercise is essential no matter what the weather is like outside, but it’s especially important on a warm day when our body loses water more easily.

“You should aim to drink about three litres of water every day, more if you are exercising outdoors,” says Dr Ralph. If you’re feeling particularly dehydrated, choose room temperature water over ice-cold liquid, as it’ll be absorbed into the body more quickly.

5. Re-applying SPF is vital, even in the middle of a workout

Sunscreen should always be applied 30 minutes before exposure and then re-applied frequently and generously every two hours – but that re-application is extra important if you’ve just towelled off after being in the sea or have been sweating.

“It’s really important to reapply your sunscreen as once is often not enough,” says Dr Fassihi. If you’re a contact lens wearer or just hate the thought of SPF getting into your eyes during a HIIT workout or tennis game, look for a sweat-resistant non-migratory product that’ll stay put. She recommends Anthelios Ultra Light Invisible Fluid, which comes in a sportsbag-friendly 50ml size.

6. Be smart with your workout wardrobe



Seeking shade is the most cautious step you can take if you’re uncertain whether you have been exposed to the sun. But that might not always be practical in the middle of a GAA match or a morning jog. Light clothing, a peaked cap and sunglasses are all smart ways to cover up when you’re out and about, and can offer extra peace of mind and comfort during exercise sessions. Many brands offer workout gear with UV protection, and a pair of wraparound high-protection sunglasses will further limit your exposure.

