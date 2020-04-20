Everton boss Ancelotti tipped to build team around Man Utd star if they seal £30m transfer

Everton have been urged to complete a swoop on a £30m-rated Manchester United star because he can be an “integral” part of what boss Carlo Ancelotti is building.

Everton have been urged to sign Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard in the summer transfer window because the “brilliant” midfielder could be an “integral” part of the side that boss Carlo Ancelotti is building at Goodison Park. That is the view of former Tottenham and England striker Darren Bent.

Lingard has struggled to cement a starting place under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this campaign and as a result, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer. The 27-year-old has featured in 35 games for United this season, but 17 of those appearances came as a substitute. Bent thinks Lingard is still a “good” player and believes a fresh start at a new club like Everton could help him rediscover the form that earned him 24 caps for England. “I don’t think it’s too late for Jesse, he’s a good player,” Bent told Football Insider.

“I think he did so much in such a compact space of time – he did brilliantly for England, brilliantly for United in the space of about three years – that he set his standards really, really high. Scoring in cup finals, helping England to get to a World Cup semi-final – people then expect that every single week. “Sometimes you get to a point where you can become stale at a football club, maybe the fans don’t believe in you like they used to, going to get a fresh start might help.” Lingard came through United’s academy and so far during his time at the club he has made 202 appearances, from which he has scored 31 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions.

However, the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January window, along with Solskjaer’s plans to add more attacking options in the summer doesn’t help his situation at the club. United have been linked with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Aston Villa’s talisman Jack Grealish and Birmingham City’s 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. Lingard has been linked with Everton and Arsenal in the summer but Bent believes securing a move to Goodison Park could see the player become a key part of Ancelotti’s new-look squad. “Going to a top club like Everton, with a great manager there, that might just help him ignite it,” Bent added.