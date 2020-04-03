Everton ‘considering outrageous Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey double transfer’ this summer

Everton are likely to spend big when the summer transfer window opens, with reports suggesting they are targeting an audacious double move for Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey

Everton are plotting an audacious double swoop for Welsh duo Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, according to reports.

The Toffees are expected to splash the cash when the transfer window eventually opens, with Carlo Ancelotti in need of some marquee arrivals to boost their chances of securing Champions League qualification next season.

It is unclear when they will be able to go on a spending spree, however, as the Premier League season is likely to spill over into the summer after being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet when the transfer window does open, Ancelotti and co will reportedly look to bring Bale and Ramsey to Goodison Park.

According to 90min.com , Everton chiefs are keen to exploit the current situation of the Wales team-mates, who are both being linked with moves away from their respective clubs this summer.

Bale, 30, has been tipped to leave Real Madrid ever since Zinedine Zidane returned to the Bernabeu, being that the Frenchman is not exactly his biggest fan.

As for Ramsey, reports in Italy suggest Juventus could offload him this summer to raise funds due to the lack of profits they have been able to make because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old only joined Juve last summer after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer, but Everton are now prepared to offer him a route back to the Premier League.

He has racked up 15 appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s Serie A leaders this term, scoring three goals.

In his time at Arsenal, Ramsey bagged 40 goals in 262 Premier League matches, while also helping the club win three FA Cups.

Bale, too, has English top-flight experience, having bagged 42 league goals in 146 games for Tottenham before sealing a then-world-record £85m switch to Madrid in 2013.

It is believed Real officials would be willing to let Bale leave the club on loan this summer with no up front cost, providing any potential suitors pay the majority of his whopping £350,000-a-week salary.

The former Spurs ace still has over two years remaining on his current Los Blancos deal, meaning he can not begin negotiating a free move away from Madrid until January 2022.