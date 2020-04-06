Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti plots double transfer raid of former club Napoli

The veteran Italian manager is eyeing up a double summer swoop for Allan and Hirving Lozano, who have fallen out of favour at Napoli since he left the Serie A club in December last year

Having only been appointed Toffees boss in late December, Ancelotti didn’t make any signings in January despite being linked with a move for Napoli players Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.

Now, however, the Everton manager is reportedly eyeing up box-to-box midfielder Allan, who was previously close to joining Paris St-Germain for £70m last year.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis refused to let the midfielder leave, a decision that prompted a breakdown in his relationship with the club and saw Allan gradually phased out by new boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Ancelotti’s other target is Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, who was previously watched by Premier League giants Manchester United.

Lozano only arrived at the Stadio San Paulo last summer from PSV Eindhoven in a £37m deal, but with Napoli likely to miss out on Champions League football next year they could be forced to sell him to balance the books.

A disappointing first season won’t have helped his cause either, as he scored three goals with two assists in 23 competitive games this season, many of them off the bench.

‘Chucky’ Lozano was signed to fit with Ancelotti’s 4-4-2 formation and found himself pushed out when Gattuso switched to a 4-3-3.

There is a stumbling block to overcome in terms of the transfer fee however, with Corriere dello Sport claiming that Napoli want £35m to part with the 24-year-old, whereas Everton are so far offering closer to £18m.

Spanish papers suggest Everton face competition for both Allan and Lozano from Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia.

Ancelotti, 60, has won five of his 12 games in charge of the Goodison Park outfit so far.

He was sent off after the full-time whistle by referee Chris Kavanagh after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the second last game before the Premier League was suspended due to coronavirus.

The referee had ruled out a would-be late match-winning goal due to an offside that was determined by VAR, and Ancelotti was charged with misconduct by the FA the following day.