Everton set to enter race to sign Philippe Coutinho as Carlo Ancelotti plans shock move

Everton have thrown their hat into the ring to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Everton are plotting a sensational move to sign Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, according to a report in Spanish publication SPORT. Coutinho is expected to leave Barca in the summer and has no shortage of potential suitors.

Coutinho is one of the many players Barca are looking at offloading during the upcoming window. The Brazilian has spent the current season on loan at Bayern Munich, but has failed to impress. The Bundesliga champions have the opportunity to make his stay permanent, but have decided against paying the £120million required to do so. As a result, he will return to the Nou Camp, but is not expected to stay.



The Catalans are trying to launch a double swoop for Lautaro Martinez and Neymar, and are likely to sell Coutinho to raise funds. He apparently regrets leaving Liverpool back in 2018, as his dream move to Barcelona hasn’t worked out. Therefore, the Premier League is his desired destination, though Liverpool have no intention of bringing him back. Chelsea are said to be leading the way for the 27-year-old, and are exploring the idea of signing him on loan.

However, there are other clubs interested, and Everton are said to be one of them. The Toffees would be an outside bet to land the Brazilian, who earns a reported £240,000-per-week at the Nou Camp. Everton are unlikely to be able to afford those wages, and it seems unrealistic to think he would be willing to take a large pay cut. Along with Everton, there are several teams in the Premier League teams who are monitoring Coutinho, with Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United also said to be looking at the Brazilian.