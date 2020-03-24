Everton’s Moise Kean and Duncan Ferguson call cancer patients in touching Mother’s Day gesture

Duncan Ferguson and Moise Kean made it an unforgettable Mother’s Day for a pair of ill Everton fans

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson and star striker Moise Kean reached out to a couple of Toffees supporters in a heartwarming moment on Mother’s Day.

Mum of two Jayne O’Toole, who is currently in remission from cancer, and another terminally ill fan were treated to surprise phone calls from the duo.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, O’Toole is in self-isolation to protect her weakened immune system and Kean took the time to speak to her on Mother’s Day.

In a clip posted on social media, the 20-year-old said: “Jayne, we know you are going through a difficult moment so I want to wish you all the best.

“Be strong. Everything is going to be okay, just keep going and I wish you all the best. A good Mother’s Day to you.”

“WoW! Thank you Moise Kean for taking the time out of training to ring me and wish me a Happy Mum Day”, the delighted Toffees fan wrote on Twitter.

“He speaks such good English, better than me. Thanks to @Everton and @efc_mo absolutely amazing but that’s why they call us the Blues.

“I cant thank @efc_fanservices enough. It was a lovely surprise after my 1st week in isolation. @moise_kean is an absolute star @Everton #wearefamily”

In a second clip, first team coach Ferguson reached out to a terminally ill fan to wish her a happy Mother’s Day after her family was unable to visit her.

“Massive thank you to @EITC @Everton and especially Duncan Ferguson for making my terminally ill mothers, Mother’s Day”, her son wrote on Twitter.

“Myself and my family have not been able to visit her on what could be our last one together – however my brother recorded this for me after I had contacted @EITC.”

The moments clearly touched a lot of fans’ hearts, with one Everton supporter responding: “What an absolutely adorable woman. So sorry she’s suffering and you can’t be with her. God bless you all. And big Dunc!”

“Don’t mind me, got something in my eye, this really touched me”, added a second.