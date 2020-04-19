Every EFL match set to be played behind closed and broadcast on TV or online

EFL chairman Rick Parry has sent an open letter to supporters of clubs outlining the plans for the rest of the season with matches set to be played behind closed doors

EFL matches are set to be played behind closed doors when football returns, however fans will be able to watch matches on TV or online.

Football in England has been postponed since mid-March and will not return until May at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK government announced a further three-week lockdown on Thursday that runs until May 7 at the least.

And the EFL are eager for football to return, but for it to be as safe as possible with behind closed doors the apparent decision.

However, to make up for the absence of attending matches, the EFL has vowed to try and make every match across their leagues available to watch from home.

Talks have begun with broadcast partners, iFollow and club streaming services, potentially allowing the game to return earlier than if it was open to fans.

In an open letter to supporters of EFL clubs, chairman Rick Parry wrote: “To give you an honest assessment of the current situation; the point at which you will be able to attend games again remains unclear.

“Please be assured, however, that we are going to welcome you back to stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Your contribution to the matchday experience and atmospheres created in stadia up and down the country is something we should never take for granted.

“Unfortunately, I cannot tell you today when football will resume, though whenever we do return, matches are likely to be played without crowds.

“And whilst we are unfortunately without the presence of the hundreds of thousands of supporters who pass through EFL turnstiles each week, we will endeavour to bring live football direct into your homes once it returns.

“Plans are continuing to be worked up for all games to be broadcast either via our broadcast partners, iFollow or equivalent Club streaming services. We will update you on this once we know when matches will recommence.”

On the return of football, Parry added: “As I am sure you will appreciate, the situation presents significant operational and financial challenges, including the logistics of clubs returning to full operational status, the practicalities of playing football behind closed doors, and the possible knock-on effects for the 2020/21 campaign.

“Please be assured that we are working hard on these and will update you as soon as we can once decisions have been made.”