Ex-Conde Nast editor reveals his opioid addiction

A former Conde Nast editor is lifting the lid on his seemingly glamorous time at the helm, revealing he was battling a severe opioid addiction where he popped 60 Vicodin pills a day, once smuggled $6,000-worth of drugs across the Mexico border, and groveled to actor Ben Affleck after a quote mishap.

Dan Peres, now 48, was the 15-year editor of the defunct magazine Details and is divulging how he was barely in the office and used his position to jet set across the globe on work trips to purchase drugs and get high.

Peres divulges that while his life seemed alluring and ritzy, drugs crippled him for years.

He did drugs with a rock star in first class on a flight, skipped fashion shows in Milan to get high in a hotel and on one occasion even tried to salvage pills that he had dropped behind a urinal.

On one occasion fashion designer Tom Ford caught him downing Vicodin pills at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in 2001.

Peres said he told Ford – who was being honored as the womenswear designer of the year – that it was just Tylenol but the designer responded: ‘Yeah, right.’

On another occasion Peres was caught desperately trying to pick up pills that he had dropped behind a urinal at the Waldorf Astoria during a black tie event in 2003.

‘Does the five-second rule count for p***-soaked drugs?… I’d like to say I hesitated,’ he wrote.

In a wild bid to fuel his drug addition, he made his assistant plan a work trip to San Diego just so he could drive across the border to Tijuana, Mexico to buy $6,000 worth of drugs.

After going to Mexico, he appeared on Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect in Los Angeles before flying back to New York with his smuggled drug stash.

Despite his erratic and reckless lifestyle, Peres said he never thought he’d be fired, he reveals in his new book As Needed for Pain: A Memoir of Addiction.

However, his time came to an end when the publication was shut down in 2015, ending his 15-year reign as editor of the Conde Nast monthly men’s magazine in New York.

Details was an acclaimed men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine that boasted celebrities on the cover like Bradley Cooper, Mark Ruffalo, and A-Rod.

Peres admits that despite being a boss in charge of dozens of employees, he was unprofessional in his post.

In those days as a high-flying magazine editor, Peres lived in a subsidized room at the Morgans Hotel on Madison Avenue and would enjoy expense accounts and Town Car paid for by the company.

Peres admits that he frequently didn’t make it into the office despite being in charge of dozens of employees. He would also take naps in his office and he once fell asleep while interviewing a job applicant.

He recalls meeting with boxer Mike Tyson to discuss an upcoming story after taking 15 pills. He was soaked in sweat and swaying back and forth before he ran outside and spewed on the street.

Peres recalls also vomiting into a trash can in his office during one high and trying to mask the smell with scented candles.

Peres said he’d use work trips, especially to Los Angeles, as excuses to get more drugs and get high, and to visit his girlfriend actress Sarah Wynters, who went on to become his wife.

He went to LA so frequently his Town Car driver became his dealer.

Peres recalls that during on LA trip he considered trying heroin and asked his driver to take him to Skid Row to buy some, but he was chased by a person he had asked for the drug.

‘It’s not easy to run for your life in a pair of Tod’s driving moccasins,’ he wrote.

One former employee who was fired from Details wrote to the company’s publishing executive to report ‘Dan Peres’s conspicuously frequent absences’ and his ‘admissions about pill-taking’, but nothing was ever done about the complaint.

During much of his tenure as an editor, Peres was battling his opioid addiction before finally getting clean in 2007.

Peres was first exposed to opioids in 1995 when he ruptured a spinal disk.

By 2003, Peres claims he was shoveling down as many as 60 pills each day.

He recalls once trashing the hotel room where he was living because he couldn’t find his pills and accused the housekeeper of stealing his stash.

Peres said he would often get high on the flights because ‘plane highs were usually the best, especially in first class’.

He moved on to the stronger opioid Roxicodone in about 2004.

Peres married his wife Wynter a year later, and said his addiction was so severe he even went hunting for drugs during their honeymoon in Cabo, Mexico.

He got a driver to drive him to four different pharmacies before he was able to get something to satisfy his addiction.

Peres finally decided to get clean in 2007 after a friend flushed his drugs down the toilet and took him to his mother’s house in Maryland.

During his detox, he said he had to call Ben Affleck to apologize after the actor complained about being misquoted in a cover story.

The article had been cleared by Peres to publish.

The author of that story admitted that he had liberally paraphrased Affleck’s sentences and took quotes from different parts of the interview to make it cohesive.

Peres grovelled to Affleck as the magazine was hosting a party in the actor’s honor and he needed to be placated.

‘There I was sitting in the den of my mother’s house, a shivering, quivering mess with a blanket wrapped around me, talking to Ben Affleck,’ Peres writes in his book.

Despite a brief relapse, Peres was able to curb his addiction for good in 2008 – just months before his first son was born.

He and Wynter went on to have three children together before they split in 2015.

Speaking on his book to the New York Times he said: ‘I didn’t overthink it. I always set out to write a story about myself and my addiction and how intense of a grip it had on me, and in order to illustrate that, I had to touch on a number of elements of my life, including of course my professional life. I really see Details as a character in the book.’

As Needed for Pain: A Memoir of Addiction was published by Harper Collins and was made available on Tuesday.