Ex-deputy indicted in fatal shooting of Georgia grad student

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on murder charges for shooting dead a graduate student he believed was having an affair with his wife.

Winford ‘Trey’ Terrell Adams, 32, is accused of killing University of Georgia graduate student Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, 26, during a domestic dispute in Athens, east of Atlanta, last November.

He was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of malice murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault and two firearm possession charges.

Adams, who worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

He was later fired from the department.

In the 911 call Adams made after the shooting, he said he had shot a man because he caught his wife, Charlotte, cheating with him.

‘I just shot somebody,’ Adams could be heard telling the 911 dispatcher.

‘My wife was cheating on me and I couldn’t take it. I didn’t shoot her, I shot the guy. I couldn’t stop myself.’

Adams told the dispatcher that he didn’t know the extent of Cloer’s injuries because he fled after the shooting.

‘He ran away. I don’t even know if I hit him,’ Adams said.

When he told the dispatcher he was about to go and look for Cloer, he was told to put down his gun and wait for law enforcement to arrive.

Adams could be heard yelling during the call: ‘If you’re there, I’m sorry. Oh my God… I did shoot him. I see him. I see blood on the steps.’

He told the dispatcher at one point: ‘I am going to kill myself. I can’t go to jail for the rest of my life. I am the deputy sheriff of Madison County.’

His wife had also placed a 911 call at the time, telling dispatchers that Adams had just shot her friend.

‘My friend is bleeding out,’ Charlotte could be heard telling the dispatcher. ‘His name is Lloyd Cloer. He’s just my friend. This was a misunderstanding. My husband doesn’t understand he’s just my friend.’

Adams could later be heard telling his wife: ‘I am turning myself in. No matter what, I always loved you, even if you didn’t love me.’

Officers located Cloer, who had been shot multiple times, a short distance from the house when they arrived.

He was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Adams was arrested at the scene and remains in the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond.

His next court appearance was scheduled for March 10.