Ex-Expos groundskeeper: Pete Rose used corked bats

Pete Rose, already banned from Major League Baseball for gambling, is now accused of breaking another of the sport’s rules by allegedly corking his bat.

A former groundskeeper for the Montreal Expos recently told the Montreal Gazette that Rose routinely had an Olympic Stadium staffer cork his bats in 1984. Rose, 79, played most of the 1984 season for the Expos before he was traded back to his original club, the Cincinnati Reds, that August.

Joe Jammer, then an Expos groundskeeper and now a musician in London, told the Gazette in a telephone interview, ‘Pete Rose would have his bats corked in the visitors’ clubhouse at Olympic Stadium. I found out he was corking bats. …

‘Pete was too smart to deal with Expos equipment manager John Silverman (to cork his bats in the Expos’ clubhouse). So Bryan Greenberg, who worked in the visitors’ clubhouse, did it. He took me into a room, a door to the left, and underneath tarps there was this machine.’

Jammer said Greenberg told him the machine was used to cork Rose’s bats.

‘The guy (Greenberg) was saying Rose had been corking his bat for 20 years,’ Jammer told the Gazette. ‘The guy said that nobody checks him because he’s a singles hitter.’

The process of corking a bat to improve its performance involves hollowing out a portion of the wood and filling that section with cork or rubber balls. The underlying theory is that a corked bat is lighter and helps with a hitter’s timing, while still offering the same surface area and plate coverage as a heavier bat.

The procedure is banned by MLB.

Another anonymous source confirmed Jammer’s account to the newspaper.

‘Yeah, Bryan Greenberg did it for (Rose),’ the anonymous source reportedly said. ‘He only did it a few times a year. I didn’t know it was in the visitors’ clubhouse. I thought it was on (Greenberg’s) lathe in his garage.’

The Gazette reported that it spoke recently with Greenberg, who now works for a sports marketing firm in Florida, to ask if he corked Rose’s bats.

‘I really can’t answer those questions. I really can’t talk about it,’ he told the newspaper.

Told by the Gazette that two people had said he had altered Rose’s bats, Greenberg replied, ‘They can say whatever they want.’

According to the newspaper, Greenberg was a carpenter who helped build Olympic Stadium fences prior to getting a job in the visiting clubhouse.

The Gazette reported that one of Rose’s representatives, Ryan Fiterman, declined to comment on the story.

Rose is not the only prominent player to be accused of corking his bat.

In 1996, Cincinnati Reds third baseman Chris Sabo shattered his bat, revealing a thread of cork down the center of the barrel. Sabo, who was previously managed by Rose, claimed the bat was borrowed from another player, but he declined to say who it belonged to.

Cleveland Indians slugger Albert Belle was suspended seven games in 1994 for using a corked bat and asking a teammate to go back to the clubhouse to dispose of the evidence.

Though Rose is baseball’s all-time leader with 4,256 hits, he is not in the Hall of Fame due to a lifetime ban from the sport handed down by then-commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1989 due to Rose’s alleged gambling.

Rose previously denied gambling, but in 2004 he confessed to betting on Cincinnati games while managing the team, but insisted he never wagered against the Reds.

His critics have argued that is irrelevant, because he could conceivably rest his best relief pitchers for games when he wasn’t gambling, leaving Cincinnati less competitive on those nights.

Giamatti’s punishment for Rose had precedent, as former commissioner K.M. Landis banned eight members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox for life after they admittedly accepted money from gamblers to throw the World Series to the Reds. Although it has not been proven definitively, notorious mobster Arnold Rothstein was believed to have been responsible for the plot.

Chicago star ‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson was among the eight players banned following the ‘Black Sox’ scandal, despite the fact that he hit .375 and had the series’ only home run, which casts doubt on the claim he was intentionally losing to Cincinnati.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Rose insisted his crime was not nearly as bad as the 2017 Houston Astros’ scheme, which involved stealing opposing teams’ signs with the help of a center field camera and an empty dugout trash can, which players would bang to indicate the upcoming pitch to their teammate in the batter’s box.

‘Which one is worse, stealing signs electronically, taking steroids or betting on baseball?’ Rose asked the AP. ‘All three are bad. But at least what I did never had anything to do with the outcome of the game.’

The Astros were fined $5 million as both manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Leff Luhnow were both banned for a season before being summarily fired by Houston.

Former commissioner Peter Ueberroth did reverse a ban on baseball legends Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays, who were placed on MLB’s ineligible list because they accepted jobs at Atlantic City casinos.

Both players were immediately selected for the Hall of Fame after the ban was lifted.